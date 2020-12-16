Farah Khan's New Pic With Her Daughter Leaves Fans In Awe; See Here

The popular Indian filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan is married to Shirish Kunder. They are proud parents of three adorable triplets namely, Diva Kunder, Czar Kunder and Anya Kunder. She is known for her works in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Today, Farah treated her fans with another picture.

Also read: Farah Khan Pens Open Letter On Choosing IVF, Says 'became A Mother When I Was Ready'

Farah Khan's picture with daughter -

In her post, she can be seen with her 12-year-old daughter, Diva. In the picture, they can be seen lovingly hugging each other. Farah captioned the post by saying that she was not sure if she was protecting her daughter or her daughter was protecting her. She also wrote that it was the best way to start the day. She mentioned that the picture was clicked by her son, Czar Kunder. Fans and followers were left in awe and showered her post with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Also read: Farah Khan Posts A Funny Video On Her Instagram; Shares A Glimpse Of 'SmoochVati'

Farah Khan's photos -

A few days ago, Farah Khan shared pictures with her husband, Shirish on her Instagram. Farah can be seen in a black top, whereas Shirish can be seen in a grey t-shirt and a black jacket. In one of those pictures, Farah can be seen planting a kiss on Shirish’s cheeks. She captioned the post by jokingly saying that she wanted to embarrass her husband on the occasion of their 16th wedding anniversary. She also complimented him in the caption and she mentioned that she would do so only once a year. The couple met on the sets of Mein Hoon Na and were dating since then.

Also read: Farah Khan To Play Herself In Shaad Ali's Web Series Titled 'Call My Agent'

Farah Khan is best known for her choreographic dance work in numerous Bollywood films. She has choreographed in over 80 Bollywood films and has received many awards for the same. She has also worked in Tamil movies and international projects. She made her debut as a director with the Bollywood film Main Hoon Na in 2004. She was the lead actress in the film Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi. In addition, she has been a judge of many reality shows.

Also read: Farah Khan Introduces New Family Member And Pens An Adorable Note; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.