Is Kavita Kaushik's 'meditate, Don't Nag' Message Aimed At Farah Khan?

Due to the pandemic COVID-19, the whole country is on lockdown while people are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained through this tough time. Bollywood celebs have also stepped in, trying to keep their fans entertained as well as urging them to stay fit and healthy. Many actors have posted their workout videos online to encourage their fans to keep working out and exercising even during the lockdown. However, this irked Farah Khan who requested everyone to stop doing it. But Kavita Kaushik seems to be quick in showing the director her place with a fitting reply.

Kavita Kaushik's fitting reply to Farah Khan's video

Earlier, Farah Khan had tweeted that this trend of posting fitness videos during the lockdown has become a bigger pandemic than COVID-19 itself. But the television fame, Kavita Kaushik also took to her Twitter account to give a reply to Farah Khan's video. She said those who were troubled with cooking, cleaning, TikTok and workout videos should try meditation besides unfollowing the celebs. However, Kavita did not mention the latter's name anywhere in her tweet though it seems to be no secret at whom it was directed.

Those irking with others making cooking videos/workout /cleaning/tiktoks/singing videos etc need to start Meditating asap besides using the unfollow button, I mean who complains about variety on social media in a time like this? Mehfil badal lo yaar, it's a click away, dont nag! — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Farah Khan had posted a video making a humble request to the celebrities to stop posting their workout videos. The director added that everyone is not as privileged as them and have bigger concerns during this pandemic. Ending the video, Farah asked them not to take it personally if she unfollows them from her social media handles in lieu of this.

The bigger epidemic.. work out videos!! 😡 don’t make me feel worse pls! pic.twitter.com/NYs4tFwm3a — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) March 26, 2020

Image source: Kavita Kaushik Instagram, Farah Khan Instagram

