Pinkie Roshan Shares A Nostalgic Photo Of Rishi Kapoor & Husband Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan’s wife Pinkie Roshan recently shared a beautiful memory from the initial days of Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor. She shared a remarkable black and white picture of both actors from one of their initial movies together. Pinkie Roshan posted this picture in memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor who recently passed away. Let’s take a look at what Pinkie Roshan shared on her Instagram handle.

Pinkie Roshan reminisces Rishi Kapoor

Pinkie Roshan has been sharing cherishing memories from the past on her Instagram handle for the last few days. In her recent Instagram post, she shared a black and white memory from the past in which Rishi Kapoor and husband Rakesh Roshan can be seen interacting with each other in between shots. Rishi Kapoor can be seen wearing a casual black suit with a striped shirt while Rakesh Roshan can be seen in a wide striped t-shirt and paired with bell-bottom pants. Pinkie Roshan shared this picture and stated in the caption how these friends were clicked at work. She addressed Rishi Kapoor as ‘bhaiya’ and stated how much she missed him. As soon as she posted this picture online, all the fans of Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Roshan took to the comment section to shower hearts on the picture and illustrated how much they miss actor Rishi Kapoor. Take a look at some of the reactions by fans.





Pinkie Roshan also shared another similar one on her Instagram handle. The post included another memorable click from the past in which Rakesh Roshan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor can be seen together on the sets of one of their movies. In the caption, Pinkie Roshan stated how she never got to share the screen with these three actors but they will always be friends. Many of their fans praised the memorable picture shared by her while some of them even stated how much Hrithik Roshan resembled Rakesh Roshan from his initial movie days. Even Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to the comment area and dropped in a red heart. Actor Neetu Kapoor loved this photo shared by Pinkie Roshan and stated in the comment area that these were some beautiful memories they had spent together.

