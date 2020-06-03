Faraz Arif Ansari extends Pride Month wishes with a still from LGBTQ film 'Sheer Qorma'

The month of June is celebrated as the Pride Month when the world's LGBT communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. Several Bollywood stars are taking to their social media while extending their best wishes over the onset of the month. Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari shared a post on social media with a still from his LGBTQ film Sheer Qorma while extending his wishes.

Faraz Arif Ansari extends wishes on Pride Month

The director shared the still from the film starring Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta. In the still, the two versatile stars can be seen enacting an emotional scene. While captioning the post, Ansari extended his wishes and wrote that this month people to pledge to find the courage to celebrate themselves and refrain from staying silent. At last, he concluded the post by giving strength to enjoy the spirit of love.

Read: 'Sheer Qorma' Trailer Gets Positive Response From Audience; Fans Call It 'amazing'

Read: 'Sheer Qorma' Director 'heartbroken' As World Premiere Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Scare

Actress Divya Dutta was the first one to drop a comment under the post. The actress shared a smiling and a folded hands emoticon Followed by the actress, several fans of of the filmmaker poured in their love for the post while extending their wishes. One of the users who was impressed by the post, sent out more prayers and power to Faraz. Another user praised the still from the film and called it "beautiful." A third user hailed the concept of the film and related it wth the pride month. The user asked all the people to spread this message of love everywhere so that people do not have to hide their identity.

🤗🙏🏻 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 3, 2020

More Power to you!!!♥️💕 — vanita omung kumar (@Vanita_ok) June 3, 2020

Beautiful pictures 🤗 — SAHIL ..ANS.. (@Sahil85554888) June 2, 2020

June marks the beginning of Global Pride Month. Unlike most years when members of the LGBTQ communities take to the streets as a show of solidarity, this year people have to remain confined to their homes as the world struggles to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, several countries around the world are still under lockdown restrictions.

The coronavirus pandemic could not dampen the spirits of people and this year, as per reports the LGBTQ communities are moving online to celebrate Pride month. From dance parties to fun challenges and workshops, the Pride is very much alive and not isbeing celebrated with great gusto.

Read: Swara Bhasker Says 'Sheer Qorma' 'normalises' Discussion About The LGBTQIA+ Community

Read: Apurva Asrani Buys House With Partner, Says 'It Is Time LGBTQ Families Are Normalised'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.