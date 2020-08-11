Vivek Oberoi's Role In 'Road' Was Supposed To Be Played By Fardeen Khan & Other Trivia

Road (2002) is a thriller film that starred actors Vivek Oberoi, Manoj Bajpayee and Antara Mali in the lead roles. While the film was directed by Rajat Mukherjee, it was produced by Ram Gopal Varma. Here is some interesting Road movie trivia that might intrigue you.

Road movie trivia:

The director of the film, Rajat Mukherjee wanted Fardeen Khan to play Vivek Oberoi’s role in the movie. Further he wanted the Masti actor, Aftab Shivdasani to play Manoj Bajpayee’s role.

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar were also considered for the lead roles.

Apna Sapna Money Money actor Koena Mitra made her debut with the Road song, Khullam Khulla.

Road was also theatrically released in Canada.

The producer of Road, Ram Gopal Varma said that the film was inspired from real-life accidents that took place on Indian roads. Here, Varma also made a mention of accidents on long-distance routes.

During the launch, this film was titled Ankh Micholi. Further, during that time, the film was going to star Bollywood actors, Nana Patekar, Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles. Taufiq Baraskar was going to direct this film instead of Rajat Mukherjee.

This was Antara Mali and Vivek Oberoi’s second film together. The producer, Ram Gopal Varma decided to cast the duo since their previous film, Company was a huge success.

People had huge expectations from Ram Gopal Varma’s Road. Unfortunately, the thriller turned out to be a flop.

Raajneeti actor Manoj Bajpayee was reportedly looking for work for the past nine months when he was offered a role in Road. Bajpayee was reportedly living with his family in Bihar. After shooting for the 2001 supernatural action thriller Aks, the actor waited for a good script. He was then approached for the thriller film, Road.

Road also drew inspiration from films like Duel, The Hitcher (1986), Deadly Nightmares (The Hitchhiker), Joy Ride, Kalifornia and several others.

Road Plot:

The plot of this film revolves around a couple who has eloped. The couple is travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur. Things start to get ugly when the couple picks up a hitchhiker on a deserted highway who inturn turns out to be a psychotic stalker.

Vivek Oberoi's films:

Actor Suresh Oberoi’s son Vivek Oberoi made his debut in Bollywood with the 2002 gangster film Company. Since then, the actor has starred in films like Mission Istanbul, Kurbaan, Krrish 3 among several others. The actor is well known for his role in movies like Masti and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

