Fardeen Khan's Quiz: Did You Know The 'Fida' Actor Had A Connection With Hrithik Roshan?

Indian actor Fardeen Khan, who was known as a chocolate boy during the initial days of his career in showbiz, turned a year older on March 8. Though the audience hasn't seen the actor on the screen from the past few years, a section of fans keeps a keen eye on every detail, which gives a peek into his whereabouts. On the account of his birthday, here's a Fardeen Khan's quiz, based on his career and life. If you are his fan, take the quiz and find out how well you know him.

Fardeen khan's birthday quiz

Question 1. In which year, did Fardeen Khan mark his debut in Bollywood?

1997

1998

1999

2000

Question 2. What was the title of Fardeen Khan's debut project?

Jungle

Dev

Prem Aggan

Fida

Question 3. Which accolade or award did he win for his Bollywood debut film?

National Award

Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Filmfare Best Actor Award

Filmfare Best Debut Award

Question 4. Which film of Khan from the following list was critically acclaimed?

No Entry

Fida

Jungle

Dev

Question 5. Which famous Khan from the list is NOT related to Fardeen?

Imran Khan

Feroz Khan

Mumtaz

Suzanne Khan

Question 6. Fardeen Khan is blessed with how many kids?

One

Two

Three

None

Question 7. How old has Fardeen turned today, that is on March 8, 2021?

45

46

47

48

Question 8. Which actor from the following list has not shared the screen space with Fardeen Khan?

Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Anil Kapoor

Salman Khan

Question 9. Which statement from the following list is NOT true about Fardeen Khan?

Fardeen's mom was Sindhi.

Fardeen is married to former actor Mumtaz's daughter.

Zayed Khan is Fareed's cousin.

Fardeen won a National award.

Question 10. Fardeen opted out of which film from the following list due to his dates clashing with Heyy Babyy?

Race

Jab We Met

Life In A Metro

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Question 11. What is the zodiac sign of Fardeen Khan?

Pisces

Cancer

Taurus

Scorpio

Question 11. What is the net worth of Fardeen Khan?

Between $20-25M

Around $30M

Around $40M

More than $50M

Question 12. In which year was Fardeen Khan last seen on the screen?

2009

2010

2011

2012

Question 13. Which from the following list is speculated to be the title of Fardeen Khan's comeback Bollywood project?

No Entry Mein Entry

Subway

Khotey Sikkey

Jazbaa

Question 14. In December 2020, Khan made headlines. What from the following was the reason for it?

Fardeen Khan's alleged arrest

Fardeen Khan's weight loss

Fardeen Khan's Bollywood comeback

Fardeen Khan's bad health

Question 15. Which name from the following list was once linked with Fardeen Khan?

Kareena Kapoor

Amisha Patel

Amrita Arora

Urmila Matondkar

Answer key:

1. 1998

2. Prem Aggan

3. Filmfare Best Debut Award

4. Jungle

5. Imran Khan

6. Two

7. 47

8. Soha Ali Khan

9. Fardeen won a National award.

10. Race

11. Around $40M

12. 2010

13. No Entry Mein Entry

14. Fardeen Khan's weight loss

15. Amrita Arora

Disclaimer: The above information regarding Fardeen Khan's estimated Net Worth is sourced from third party reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

