Fardeen Khan's Quiz: Did You Know The 'Fida' Actor Had A Connection With Hrithik Roshan?

Indian actor Fardeen Khan, who was known as a chocolate boy during the initial days of his career in showbiz, turned a year older on March 8. Though the audience hasn't seen the actor on the screen from the past few years, a section of fans keeps a keen eye on every detail, which gives a peek into his whereabouts. On the account of his birthday, here's a Fardeen Khan's quiz, based on his career and life. If you are his fan, take the quiz and find out how well you know him.
Fardeen khan's birthday quiz
Question 1. In which year, did Fardeen Khan mark his debut in Bollywood?
Question 2. What was the title of Fardeen Khan's debut project?
- Jungle
- Dev
- Prem Aggan
- Fida
Question 3. Which accolade or award did he win for his Bollywood debut film?
- National Award
- Dadasaheb Phalke Award
- Filmfare Best Actor Award
- Filmfare Best Debut Award
Question 4. Which film of Khan from the following list was critically acclaimed?
Question 5. Which famous Khan from the list is NOT related to Fardeen?
- Imran Khan
- Feroz Khan
- Mumtaz
- Suzanne Khan
Question 6. Fardeen Khan is blessed with how many kids?
Question 7. How old has Fardeen turned today, that is on March 8, 2021?
Question 8. Which actor from the following list has not shared the screen space with Fardeen Khan?
- Soha Ali Khan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan
- Anil Kapoor
- Salman Khan
Question 9. Which statement from the following list is NOT true about Fardeen Khan?
- Fardeen's mom was Sindhi.
- Fardeen is married to former actor Mumtaz's daughter.
- Zayed Khan is Fareed's cousin.
- Fardeen won a National award.
Question 10. Fardeen opted out of which film from the following list due to his dates clashing with Heyy Babyy?
- Race
- Jab We Met
- Life In A Metro
- Ta Ra Rum Pum
Question 11. What is the zodiac sign of Fardeen Khan?
- Pisces
- Cancer
- Taurus
- Scorpio
Question 11. What is the net worth of Fardeen Khan?
- Between $20-25M
- Around $30M
- Around $40M
- More than $50M
Question 12. In which year was Fardeen Khan last seen on the screen?
Question 13. Which from the following list is speculated to be the title of Fardeen Khan's comeback Bollywood project?
- No Entry Mein Entry
- Subway
- Khotey Sikkey
- Jazbaa
Question 14. In December 2020, Khan made headlines. What from the following was the reason for it?
- Fardeen Khan's alleged arrest
- Fardeen Khan's weight loss
- Fardeen Khan's Bollywood comeback
- Fardeen Khan's bad health
Question 15. Which name from the following list was once linked with Fardeen Khan?
- Kareena Kapoor
- Amisha Patel
- Amrita Arora
- Urmila Matondkar
Answer key:
1. 1998
2. Prem Aggan
3. Filmfare Best Debut Award
4. Jungle
5. Imran Khan
6. Two
7. 47
8. Soha Ali Khan
9. Fardeen won a National award.
10. Race
11. Around $40M
12. 2010
13. No Entry Mein Entry
14. Fardeen Khan's weight loss
15. Amrita Arora
Disclaimer: The above information regarding Fardeen Khan's estimated Net Worth is sourced from third party reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.
