Last Updated:

Jude Law Quiz: Can You Guess For Which Film The English Actor Was Nominated For Oscar?

On actor Jude Law's 48th birthday, which is on December 29, here is a Jude Law quiz, based on his early life, career and movies. Check how well you know him

Written By
Jiya Chulet
jude law quiz

English actor Jude Law, who is considered as one of the most respected actors, is turning a year older today, that is December 29. Interestingly, Jude received nominations for two Academy Awards, two Screen awards, Golden awards and three Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy awards. On the account of his 48th birthday, here is a Jude Law quiz, based on his early life, career and movies. Scroll down and keep a count on your correct answers to see how well you know him. 

Jude Law Quiz

Quiz on Jude Law's Movies

Question 1. What was Jude's first big-screen debut?

  • Shopping
  •  Gattaca
  •  I Love You, I Love You Not
  •  Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

Question 2. Which of the following movies was Jude NOT in?

  • Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
  •  I Love You, I Love You Not
  •  Road to Perdition
  •  Mystery Date

Question 3. Which of the following actresses has Jude NEVER been in a movie with?

  • Jennifer Jason Leigh
  • Uma Thurman
  • Thora Birch
  • Sarah Polley

Question 4. Which of the following characters did Jude NOT play?

  • Jerome
  • Jude
  • Dickie Greenleaf
  • Arlis Sweeney

Question 5. Jude was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for which movie from the following?

  • Cold Mountain
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • The Young Pope
  • Genius
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jude Law (@d.judelaw)

READ | Jude Law Says 'Contagion' Consultants Warned Him About A Possible Real Life Pandemic

Jude Law's Trivia

Question 6. Jude Law has a tattoo on his left forearm of words from a Beatles song. What is the title of the song? (Hint: It's related to his ex-wife.)

  • Hey Jude
  • I Want To Hold Your Hand
  • Sexy Sadie
  • None of the above

Question 7. Jude was Knighted by which of these governments?

  • British government
  • U.S. government
  • German government
  • French government

Question 8. Where does Jude Law originate from?

  • North America
  • South America
  • United Kingdom
  • Germany

Question 9. Which of the following is false?

  • Jude has 6 children
  • Jude's first name is David
  • Jude marked his TV debut in 1988
  • Jude and Sadie met on the sets of Shopping
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jude Law (@d.judelaw)

Question 10. Prior to Hollywood stardom, Law shared ANanapartment with another big Hollywood star. Who was he?

  • Matt Damon
  • Ethan Hawke
  • Russell Crowe
  • Ewan McGregor

READ | Fantastic Beasts 3 Star Jude Law Shares What It's Like Being Part Of Harry Potter World

Jude Law's career

Question 11. In 2007, he was honoured in recognition of his contributions to World Cinema Arts as what?

  • Knight Bachelor
  • Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters
  • Knight of Acts
  • None of the above

Question 12. In the world of advertising, Law has used his face for all of these except?

  • Dunhill
  • Dior
  • Calvin Klein
  • None of the above

Question 13. In which 2006 blockbuster was Jude Law slated to play the villain?

  • X-Men 3
  • Pirates of the Caribbean 2
  • The Da Vinci Code
  • Superman Returns

Question 14. In 1997, Law and McGregor, along with four others, started a film production company called Natural Nylon. In which year did Law exit from it?

  • 2000
  • 2003
  • 2006
  • 2009

Question 15. For his soap opera families, Law dropped out from school at what age?

  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18

READ | Jude Law Reacts To Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise

Answer Key

  1. Shopping

  2. The Mystery Date

  3. Thora Birch

  4. Arlis Sweeney

  5. The Talented Mr. Ripley

  6. Sexy Sadie

  7. French Government

  8. United Kingdom

  9. Jude marked his TV debut in 1988

  10. Ethan Hawke

  11. Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters

  12. Calvin Klein

  13. Superman Returns

  14. 2003

  15. 17

READ | Jude Law Knew Pandemic Was "Inevitable" After Filming 'Contagion' With Experts

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND