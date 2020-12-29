Jude Law Quiz: Can You Guess For Which Film The English Actor Was Nominated For Oscar?

English actor Jude Law, who is considered as one of the most respected actors, is turning a year older today, that is December 29. Interestingly, Jude received nominations for two Academy Awards, two Screen awards, Golden awards and three Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy awards. On the account of his 48th birthday, here is a Jude Law quiz, based on his early life, career and movies. Scroll down and keep a count on your correct answers to see how well you know him.
Jude Law Quiz
Quiz on Jude Law's Movies
Question 1. What was Jude's first big-screen debut?
- Shopping
- Gattaca
- I Love You, I Love You Not
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
Question 2. Which of the following movies was Jude NOT in?
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
- I Love You, I Love You Not
- Road to Perdition
- Mystery Date
Question 3. Which of the following actresses has Jude NEVER been in a movie with?
- Jennifer Jason Leigh
- Uma Thurman
- Thora Birch
- Sarah Polley
Question 4. Which of the following characters did Jude NOT play?
- Jerome
- Jude
- Dickie Greenleaf
- Arlis Sweeney
Question 5. Jude was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for which movie from the following?
- Cold Mountain
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Young Pope
- Genius
Jude Law's Trivia
Question 6. Jude Law has a tattoo on his left forearm of words from a Beatles song. What is the title of the song? (Hint: It's related to his ex-wife.)
- Hey Jude
- I Want To Hold Your Hand
- Sexy Sadie
- None of the above
Question 7. Jude was Knighted by which of these governments?
- British government
- U.S. government
- German government
- French government
Question 8. Where does Jude Law originate from?
- North America
- South America
- United Kingdom
- Germany
Question 9. Which of the following is false?
- Jude has 6 children
- Jude's first name is David
- Jude marked his TV debut in 1988
- Jude and Sadie met on the sets of Shopping
Question 10. Prior to Hollywood stardom, Law shared ANanapartment with another big Hollywood star. Who was he?
- Matt Damon
- Ethan Hawke
- Russell Crowe
- Ewan McGregor
Jude Law's career
Question 11. In 2007, he was honoured in recognition of his contributions to World Cinema Arts as what?
- Knight Bachelor
- Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters
- Knight of Acts
- None of the above
Question 12. In the world of advertising, Law has used his face for all of these except?
- Dunhill
- Dior
- Calvin Klein
- None of the above
Question 13. In which 2006 blockbuster was Jude Law slated to play the villain?
- X-Men 3
- Pirates of the Caribbean 2
- The Da Vinci Code
- Superman Returns
Question 14. In 1997, Law and McGregor, along with four others, started a film production company called Natural Nylon. In which year did Law exit from it?
Question 15. For his soap opera families, Law dropped out from school at what age?
Answer Key
-
Shopping
-
The Mystery Date
-
Thora Birch
-
Arlis Sweeney
-
The Talented Mr. Ripley
-
Sexy Sadie
-
French Government
-
United Kingdom
-
Jude marked his TV debut in 1988
-
Ethan Hawke
-
Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters
-
Calvin Klein
-
Superman Returns
-
2003
-
17
