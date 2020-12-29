Jude Law Quiz: Can You Guess For Which Film The English Actor Was Nominated For Oscar?

English actor Jude Law, who is considered as one of the most respected actors, is turning a year older today, that is December 29. Interestingly, Jude received nominations for two Academy Awards, two Screen awards, Golden awards and three Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy awards. On the account of his 48th birthday, here is a Jude Law quiz, based on his early life, career and movies. Scroll down and keep a count on your correct answers to see how well you know him.

Jude Law Quiz

Quiz on Jude Law's Movies

Question 1. What was Jude's first big-screen debut?

Shopping

Gattaca

I Love You, I Love You Not

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

Question 2. Which of the following movies was Jude NOT in?

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

I Love You, I Love You Not

Road to Perdition

Mystery Date

Question 3. Which of the following actresses has Jude NEVER been in a movie with?

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Uma Thurman

Thora Birch

Sarah Polley

Question 4. Which of the following characters did Jude NOT play?

Jerome

Jude

Dickie Greenleaf

Arlis Sweeney

Question 5. Jude was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for which movie from the following?

Cold Mountain

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Young Pope

Genius

Jude Law's Trivia

Question 6. Jude Law has a tattoo on his left forearm of words from a Beatles song. What is the title of the song? (Hint: It's related to his ex-wife.)

Hey Jude

I Want To Hold Your Hand

Sexy Sadie

None of the above

Question 7. Jude was Knighted by which of these governments?

British government

U.S. government

German government

French government

Question 8. Where does Jude Law originate from?

North America

South America

United Kingdom

Germany

Question 9. Which of the following is false?

Jude has 6 children

Jude's first name is David

Jude marked his TV debut in 1988

Jude and Sadie met on the sets of Shopping

Question 10. Prior to Hollywood stardom, Law shared ANanapartment with another big Hollywood star. Who was he?

Matt Damon

Ethan Hawke

Russell Crowe

Ewan McGregor

Jude Law's career

Question 11. In 2007, he was honoured in recognition of his contributions to World Cinema Arts as what?

Knight Bachelor

Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters

Knight of Acts

None of the above

Question 12. In the world of advertising, Law has used his face for all of these except?

Dunhill

Dior

Calvin Klein

None of the above

Question 13. In which 2006 blockbuster was Jude Law slated to play the villain?

X-Men 3

Pirates of the Caribbean 2

The Da Vinci Code

Superman Returns

Question 14. In 1997, Law and McGregor, along with four others, started a film production company called Natural Nylon. In which year did Law exit from it?

2000

2003

2006

2009

Question 15. For his soap opera families, Law dropped out from school at what age?

15

16

17

18

Answer Key

Shopping The Mystery Date Thora Birch Arlis Sweeney The Talented Mr. Ripley Sexy Sadie French Government United Kingdom Jude marked his TV debut in 1988 Ethan Hawke Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters Calvin Klein Superman Returns 2003 17

