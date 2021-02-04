Urmila Matondkar's Quiz: Can You Guess The 'Rangeela' Actor's Movies By Its Plot?

Veteran Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar turns a year older today, that is February 4. With her strong and impeccable performances in various films, the actor charmed the audience and the critics alike. While in the 80s' and 90s', the commercial masala movies were soaring high, Urmila redefined cinema with her portrayal of strong women characters. On the occasion of Urmila Matondkar's 47th birthday, here is a quiz for her fans. The rules are simple; guess the movie of the birthday girl by its plot.

Urmila Matondkar's quiz

Q1. This film revolves around a woman, who falls in love with a businessman. However, she decides to seek revenge from him after she was framed for his crimes.

Ek Hasina Thi

Pinjar

Bas Ek Pal

Speed

Q2. This film revolves around an aspiring actor, who gets caught in a love triangle.

Pinjar

Rangeela

Tehzeeb

Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Q3. This film is set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition when a Hindu girl is forced to marry a Muslim man and live in a new country.

Tehzeeb

Bas Ek Pal

Pinjar

Satya

Q4. In this film, the protagonist, who is an immigrant in Mumbai, decides to punish the perpetrators who subjected his life to misery by drowning him in the underworld crimes.

Bas Ek Pal

Chota Chetan

Bedardi

Satya

Q5. In this film, a middle-class wife sells her husband to a rich woman, who falls in love with her husband.

Alfatoon

Judaai

Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain

Dilagi

READ | Bollywood Actresses Fans Miss Watching On The Big Screen; See List

Q6. In this film, the protagonist hates her mother, who is a popular singer, as she assumes that she killed her father. Before the lead character can apologise to her mother, the latter dies.

Judaai

Aflatoon

Tehzeeb

Bedardi

Q7. This film revolves around an aspiring politician, who is a criminal. He starts a collection agency with four employees and eventually tastes success as the company expands to 400 employees.

Aflatoon

Satya

Karzzzz

EMI

Q8. In this film, a married couple moves to an apartment, which is haunted by a spirit. Later, the spirit posses the body of the wife and the husband takes the matter in his hands to save the former. It is then revealed that the spirit was molested and killed by a rich brat.

Satya

Karzzzz

Bhoot

Naina

Q9. The story of this film revolves around an England-based young woman, who sees visions of hooded persons and people dying. As she starts investigating the matter, she learns the truth about a girl from Gujarat, India.

Naina

Bhoot

Karzzzz

Dilagi

Q10. In this movie, a veteran freedom fighter takes matters into his hand by killing the wrongdoers by using an ancient martial arts technique.

Kanoon

Tejasvini

Indian

Bedardi

READ | Urmila Matondkar Celebrates Her Dog Romeo's Birthday, Shares Beautiful Note

Q11. In this film, a rich girl falls in love with a poor boy, whose father also happened to be the murderer of the former's father. However, later, the boy's dead father proves himself innocent.

Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Bedardi

Karzzzz

Kanoon

Q12. In this film, the life of a couple turns upside down when they learn that they have a package, which contains a nuclear bomb. And, to get it, two gangsters and the police are behind them.

Karzzzz

EMI

Daud

Kanoon

READ | Urmila Matondkar Sends Love, Positivity And Good Vibes To Fans Through Her New Post

(Answer key)

Ek Hasina Thi Rangeela Pinjar Satya Judaai EMI Tehzeeb Bhoot Naina Indian Aa gale Lag Jaa Daud

READ | Actor-turned Politician Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.