On Sharad Malhotra's Birthday, Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know Him

Popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra has managed to grab headlines for his impeccable performance in the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy, Naagin. And today, that is January 9, Sharad turns a year older. On account of Sharad Malhotra's birthday, here is a quiz based on his career and personal life. Scroll down and take the quiz to find out how well you know him.

Sharad Malhotra's quiz

Question 1. Sharad Malhotra's debut TV show broadcasted on which of the following channels?

Zee TV

Star Plus

Doordarshan

ETV

Question 2. What was the name of Sharad Malhotra's debut TV serial?

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

Banoo Main Teri Dulhan

Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag

Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap

Question 3. Which from the following is not from Sharad's repertoire?

Muskaan

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki

Bharat Ka Veer Putra

Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story

Question 4. In which year did Sharad Malhotra tie the knot?

2018

2019

2020

Still unmarried

Question 5. Sharad Malhotra's wife Ripci Bhatia belongs to which of the following professions?

Beautician

Designer

Actor

Engineer

Question 6. What was the name of Sharad's pug dog, who died last year in November?

Elizabeth

Edward

Musky

Gangsta

READ | Surbhi Chandna Shares Sizzling Stills From 'Naagin 5' Sets, Fan Say 'I'm Dead'

Question 7. Due to his belief in numerology, Sharad used which of the alphabets twice in his first name?

S

H

R

D

Question 8. For how long did Sharad Malhotra date actor Divyanka Tripathi?

2

5

6

7

Question 9. Which of the following actors has Sharad never romanced on screen?

Kratika Sengar

Divyanka Tripathi

Nia Sharma

Rachana Parulkar

Question 10. Sharad Malhotra did a cameo for which of the following Sony TV shows? (Hint: It premiered in 2006)

Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao

Aisa Des Hai Mera

Ambar-Dhara

Amita Ka Amit

READ | Are Rashami Desai And Vikas Gupta Related? Rashami Denies Rumours

Question 11. Which from the following is a true statement about Sharad Malhotra?

He recovered from heart disease

He is originally from Madhya Pradesh

He was the first male model to do a jewellery campaign

He tops the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2015

Question 12. What was the name of Sharad's character in his breakthrough show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan?

Sagar

Rishi

Veer

Raunak

Question 13. What was the name of Sharad's character in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki?

Sagar

Rishi

Veer

Raunak

Question 14. What was the name of Sharad's short film? (Hint: It featured Madhurima Tuli)

Chutney

Noodles

Biryani

Pasta

Question 15. In 2015, Sharad appeared in a song titled Jiya Leege Na. What was the song about?

A lover

A soldier

A chef

A teenager

READ | 'Naagin' Actor Sharad Malhotra Expresses His Love For Beau With A Dreamy Telugu Song

Answer Key

Star Plus Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story 2019 Designer Musky S 7 Nia Sharma Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao He was the first male model to do a jewellery campaign Sagar Rishi Pasta A soldier

READ | Surbhi Chandna Dances Her Way Out Of 2020 With 'Naagin 5' Cast, Posts A Video On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.