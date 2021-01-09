On Sharad Malhotra's Birthday, Take This Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know Him

Popular TV actor Sharad Malhotra has managed to grab headlines for his impeccable performance in the fifth installment of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy, Naagin. And today, that is January 9, Sharad turns a year older. On account of Sharad Malhotra's birthday, here is a quiz based on his career and personal life. Scroll down and take the quiz to find out how well you know him.
Sharad Malhotra's quiz
Question 1. Sharad Malhotra's debut TV show broadcasted on which of the following channels?
- Zee TV
- Star Plus
- Doordarshan
- ETV
Question 2. What was the name of Sharad Malhotra's debut TV serial?
- Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki
- Banoo Main Teri Dulhan
- Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag
- Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap
Question 3. Which from the following is not from Sharad's repertoire?
- Muskaan
- Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki
- Bharat Ka Veer Putra
- Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story
Question 4. In which year did Sharad Malhotra tie the knot?
- 2018
- 2019
- 2020
- Still unmarried
Question 5. Sharad Malhotra's wife Ripci Bhatia belongs to which of the following professions?
- Beautician
- Designer
- Actor
- Engineer
Question 6. What was the name of Sharad's pug dog, who died last year in November?
- Elizabeth
- Edward
- Musky
- Gangsta
Question 7. Due to his belief in numerology, Sharad used which of the alphabets twice in his first name?
Question 8. For how long did Sharad Malhotra date actor Divyanka Tripathi?
Question 9. Which of the following actors has Sharad never romanced on screen?
- Kratika Sengar
- Divyanka Tripathi
- Nia Sharma
- Rachana Parulkar
Question 10. Sharad Malhotra did a cameo for which of the following Sony TV shows? (Hint: It premiered in 2006)
- Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao
- Aisa Des Hai Mera
- Ambar-Dhara
- Amita Ka Amit
Question 11. Which from the following is a true statement about Sharad Malhotra?
- He recovered from heart disease
- He is originally from Madhya Pradesh
- He was the first male model to do a jewellery campaign
- He tops the list of 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2015
Question 12. What was the name of Sharad's character in his breakthrough show, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan?
Question 13. What was the name of Sharad's character in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki?
Question 14. What was the name of Sharad's short film? (Hint: It featured Madhurima Tuli)
- Chutney
- Noodles
- Biryani
- Pasta
Question 15. In 2015, Sharad appeared in a song titled Jiya Leege Na. What was the song about?
- A lover
- A soldier
- A chef
- A teenager
Answer Key
-
Star Plus
-
Princess Dollie Aur Uska Magic Bag
-
Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story
-
2019
-
Designer
-
Musky
-
S
-
7
-
Nia Sharma
-
Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao
-
He was the first male model to do a jewellery campaign
-
Sagar
-
Rishi
-
Pasta
-
A soldier
