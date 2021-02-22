Shilpa Shukla Quiz: Do You Know The Title Of The 'Chak De India' Actor's Debut Film?

Indian film actor Shilpa Shukla turned a year older on February 22. The actor, hailing from Bihar, has left a lasting impression on the audience with her powerful performances in a handful of films, including Chak De India!. On the occasion of her 39th birthday, here's a Shilpa Shukla quiz, based on her career and life. If you claim to be a fan of the actor, let's test how well you know her.

Shilpa Shukla Quiz

Q1. Which from the following is Shilpa Shukla's debut film?

Khamosh Pani

Chak De India

BA Pass

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Q2. Which of the following series is not from her repertoire?

Mentalhood

Rajuben

Undekhi

All of the above

Q3. Shilpa has not worked with which of the following Bollywood actors?

Kay Kay Menon

Akshay Kumar

Karisma Kapoor

All of the above

Q4. Which from the following is a true statement about Shilpa?

She is of Ladhaki-Tibetan descent.

She has won a national award in 2003.

She comes from a filmy family.

All of the above.

Q5. Which from the following is a false statement about Shilpa?

Shilpa repertoire includes short films.

Her first web project was the Rajuben series.

Shilpa is a mother of two.

None of the above.

Q6. Shilpa shared the screen space with Radhika Apte for one of her recent releases from which of the following projects?

The Big Fat City

Dil Dosti Daftar

Bombairiya

the Wedding Guest

Q7. What was the name of Shilpa's character in Disney+ Hotstar's original web-series, Hostages?

Namrata Dalmia

Shanaya Sahani

Lolly

Shalini

Q8. In which of the following films, Shukla portrayed the character of an advocate?

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Door

Mentalhood

Chal Chalein

Bombairiya

Q9. With which of the following Bollywood actors, Shukla has worked in theatre in Delhi?

Manoj Bajpayee

Rajkummar Rao

Kay Kay Menon

Radhika Apte

Q10. With which of the late actors did Shilpa share the screen space?

Kushal Punjabi

Rishi Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput

None of the above

Q11. What was the title of Shilpa's Bollywood debut project?

Khamosh Paani

Chak De India

BA Pass

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Q12. In which of the following films, Shilpa portrayed the character of a kidnapper?

Mumbai Mast Kallander

The Coffin Maker

BA Pass

None of the above

Q13. As Shilpa worked in The Coffin Maker, with which of the following veteran actors she worked for the first time?

Jimmy Shergill

Nawazudding Siddiqui

Naseeruddin Shah

Pankaj Tripathi

Q14. Which from the following is a short film from Shukla's repertoire?

Bullet

Chutney

Maya

Gullak

Q15. What was the title of the film in which she shared the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor's actor-brother Siddhant?

Bombairiya

Rajuben

The Big Fat City

Bhindi Baazar

Answer Key:

Khamosh Paani Undekhi Akshay Kumar She is of Ladhaki-Tibetan descent. Shilpa is a mother of two Bombairiya Shanaya Sahani Chal Chalein Rajkummar Rao Kushal Punjabi Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi Mumbai Mast Kallander Naseeruddin Shah Bullet Bombairiya

