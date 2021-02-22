Shilpa Shukla Quiz: Do You Know The Title Of The 'Chak De India' Actor's Debut Film?

Indian film actor Shilpa Shukla turned a year older on February 22. The actor, hailing from Bihar, has left a lasting impression on the audience with her powerful performances in a handful of films, including Chak De India!. On the occasion of her 39th birthday, here's a Shilpa Shukla quiz, based on her career and life. If you claim to be a fan of the actor, let's test how well you know her.
Shilpa Shukla Quiz
Q1. Which from the following is Shilpa Shukla's debut film?
- Khamosh Pani
- Chak De India
- BA Pass
- Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
Q2. Which of the following series is not from her repertoire?
- Mentalhood
- Rajuben
- Undekhi
- All of the above
Q3. Shilpa has not worked with which of the following Bollywood actors?
- Kay Kay Menon
- Akshay Kumar
- Karisma Kapoor
- All of the above
Q4. Which from the following is a true statement about Shilpa?
- She is of Ladhaki-Tibetan descent.
- She has won a national award in 2003.
- She comes from a filmy family.
- All of the above.
Q5. Which from the following is a false statement about Shilpa?
- Shilpa repertoire includes short films.
- Her first web project was the Rajuben series.
- Shilpa is a mother of two.
- None of the above.
Q6. Shilpa shared the screen space with Radhika Apte for one of her recent releases from which of the following projects?
- The Big Fat City
- Dil Dosti Daftar
- Bombairiya
- the Wedding Guest
Q7. What was the name of Shilpa's character in Disney+ Hotstar's original web-series, Hostages?
- Namrata Dalmia
- Shanaya Sahani
- Lolly
- Shalini
Q8. In which of the following films, Shukla portrayed the character of an advocate?
- Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Door
- Mentalhood
- Chal Chalein
- Bombairiya
Q9. With which of the following Bollywood actors, Shukla has worked in theatre in Delhi?
- Manoj Bajpayee
- Rajkummar Rao
- Kay Kay Menon
- Radhika Apte
Q10. With which of the late actors did Shilpa share the screen space?
- Kushal Punjabi
- Rishi Kapoor
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- None of the above
Q11. What was the title of Shilpa's Bollywood debut project?
- Khamosh Paani
- Chak De India
- BA Pass
- Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
Q12. In which of the following films, Shilpa portrayed the character of a kidnapper?
- Mumbai Mast Kallander
- The Coffin Maker
- BA Pass
- None of the above
Q13. As Shilpa worked in The Coffin Maker, with which of the following veteran actors she worked for the first time?
- Jimmy Shergill
- Nawazudding Siddiqui
- Naseeruddin Shah
- Pankaj Tripathi
Q14. Which from the following is a short film from Shukla's repertoire?
- Bullet
- Chutney
- Maya
- Gullak
Q15. What was the title of the film in which she shared the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor's actor-brother Siddhant?
- Bombairiya
- Rajuben
- The Big Fat City
- Bhindi Baazar
Answer Key:
-
Khamosh Paani
-
Undekhi
-
Akshay Kumar
-
She is of Ladhaki-Tibetan descent.
-
Shilpa is a mother of two
-
Bombairiya
-
Shanaya Sahani
-
Chal Chalein
-
Rajkummar Rao
-
Kushal Punjabi
-
Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
-
Mumbai Mast Kallander
-
Naseeruddin Shah
-
Bullet
-
Bombairiya
