Shilpa Shukla Quiz: Do You Know The Title Of The 'Chak De India' Actor's Debut Film?

On the account of veteran Bollywood actor Shilpa Shukla's 39th birthday, here's a quiz based on her life and career. Test how well you know the actor

Indian film actor Shilpa Shukla turned a year older on February 22. The actor, hailing from Bihar, has left a lasting impression on the audience with her powerful performances in a handful of films, including Chak De India!. On the occasion of her 39th birthday, here's a Shilpa Shukla quiz, based on her career and life. If you claim to be a fan of the actor, let's test how well you know her. 

Shilpa Shukla Quiz

Q1. Which from the following is Shilpa Shukla's debut film?

  • Khamosh Pani
  • Chak De India
  • BA Pass
  • Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Q2. Which of the following series is not from her repertoire?

  • Mentalhood
  • Rajuben
  • Undekhi
  • All of the above

Q3. Shilpa has not worked with which of the following Bollywood actors?

  • Kay Kay Menon
  • Akshay Kumar
  • Karisma Kapoor
  • All of the above

Q4. Which from the following is a true statement about Shilpa?

  • She is of Ladhaki-Tibetan descent.
  • She has won a national award in 2003. 
  • She comes from a filmy family. 
  • All of the above.

Q5. Which from the following is a false statement about Shilpa?

  • Shilpa repertoire includes short films. 
  • Her first web project was the Rajuben series. 
  • Shilpa is a mother of two. 
  • None of the above.

Q6. Shilpa shared the screen space with Radhika Apte for one of her recent releases from which of the following projects?

  • The Big Fat City
  • Dil Dosti Daftar
  • Bombairiya
  • the Wedding Guest

Q7. What was the name of Shilpa's character in Disney+ Hotstar's original web-series, Hostages?

  • Namrata Dalmia
  • Shanaya Sahani
  • Lolly
  • Shalini

Q8. In which of the following films, Shukla portrayed the character of an advocate?

  • Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Door
  • Mentalhood
  • Chal Chalein
  • Bombairiya

Q9. With which of the following Bollywood actors, Shukla has worked in theatre in Delhi?

  • Manoj Bajpayee
  • Rajkummar Rao
  • Kay Kay Menon
  • Radhika Apte

Q10. With which of the late actors did Shilpa share the screen space?

  • Kushal Punjabi
  • Rishi Kapoor
  • Sushant Singh Rajput
  • None of the above

Q11. What was the title of Shilpa's Bollywood debut project?

  • Khamosh Paani
  • Chak De India
  • BA Pass
  • Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

Q12. In which of the following films, Shilpa portrayed the character of a kidnapper?

  • Mumbai Mast Kallander
  • The Coffin Maker
  • BA Pass
  • None of the above

Q13. As Shilpa worked in The Coffin Maker, with which of the following veteran actors she worked for the first time?

  • Jimmy Shergill
  • Nawazudding Siddiqui
  • Naseeruddin Shah
  • Pankaj Tripathi

Q14. Which from the following is a short film from Shukla's repertoire?

  • Bullet
  • Chutney
  • Maya
  • Gullak

Q15. What was the title of the film in which she shared the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor's actor-brother Siddhant?

  • Bombairiya
  • Rajuben
  • The Big Fat City 
  • Bhindi Baazar

Answer Key:

  1. Khamosh Paani

  2. Undekhi

  3. Akshay Kumar

  4. She is of Ladhaki-Tibetan descent.

  5. Shilpa is a mother of two

  6. Bombairiya

  7. Shanaya Sahani

  8. Chal Chalein

  9. Rajkummar Rao

  10. Kushal Punjabi

  11. Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi

  12. Mumbai Mast Kallander

  13. Naseeruddin Shah

  14. Bullet

  15. Bombairiya

