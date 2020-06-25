Farhan Akhtar & Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Wazir': Reasons To Watch This Crime-thriller

Farhan Akhtar is a stellar actor, who has given Bollywood some spectacular films both as an actor and filmmaker. But some of Farhan Akhtar's movies are highly underrated irrespective of a strong story plot and memorable performances. One such film is Wazir, released in 2016, which minted 78.69 crores INR at the BO. Helmed by director Bejoy Nambiar, Wazir a must-watch film starring two stupendous actors, Farhan and Amitabh Bachchan in parallel leads. However, if due to some reasons you still have not seen this crime-thriller, then take a look at some reasons why you must binge-watch it, based on some facts.

Reasons To Watch Farhan Akhtar Starrer Wazir

Phenomenal Starcast

One of the major reasons which make this Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie all the more exciting to see is its star-studded cast. Farhan Akhtar ditched his happy go lucky jovial avatar for this film and plays a serious cop. Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of disabled man, who seeks revenge for a personal loss. Aditi Rao Hyderi plays Farhan Akhtar's wife Ruhana in the movie, who is lost her only child because of her husband. If this was not enough and the makers roped in giant movie star John Abraham for a special appearance in the revenge-drama. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays an antagonist in Wazir. Backed by such an amazing cast, Wazir is nothing short of a visual treat for the audience.

Farhan Akthar and Amitabh Bachchan sharing screen space

Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan shared screen space for the first time in Wazir. Both known for their brilliant acting skills, every scene between these two actors left an impact. As both Farhan and Amitabh Bachchan's characters share great reel-camaraderie in this amazingly written thriller flick. Big B and Farhan Akhtar's characters are grief-stricken, which makes their bond in the movie appealing to see.

Interesting Storyline

The hero of this Farhan Akhtar's movie is the story. Wazir is co-written and edited by Abhijat Joshi and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The riveting storyline of this impactful thriller will keep you glued till the end. The climax is highly unlikely and not predictable at all. The mysterious characters keep you at the edge of your seat. A well-crafted story presented beautifully on the silver screen. With all the essential elements required for a memorable film.

Great Music

Another plus for this Farhan Akhtar movie is its mesmerizing music. Melodious tracks with catchy lyrics and soulful music is a highlight and big bonus of this film. Songs like Tere bin and Tu mere pass are so tuneful, that you can watch the films just for them as well, and won't regret your decision. Also, the upscale background score, adds pace to the suspense of this thriller flick.

