John Abraham's Top Rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes: Check Top 5

John Abraham is counted amongst one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood currently. John, who started his journey in Hindi films as a romantic hero in Jism has now transformed into an action star. Abraham has done numerous films in various genres in his acting career. So let's take a look at his best films according to review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which shouldn't be missed.

John Abraham's top-rated films according to Rotten Tomatoes

1. Water (90%)

Water is certainly one of the most underrated John Abraham's movies so far. Helmed by director Deepa Mehta, Water is the third edition of Deepa's Elements Trilogy after films like Fire and Earth. John Abraham played the role of a Gandhi follower in Water. He was paired opposite Lisa Ray is the film. Water is a story about widows and their treatment in India back in the early 1930s.

2. Dostana (87%)

Dostana is a fun film that is light-hearted in nature. John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan played a fake gay couple in order to get an apartment, but they both fall in love with their flatmate Neha. Then starts the tom and jerry race to lure Priyanka Chopra aka Neha, who played the female lead in the Tarun Mansukhani movie. From songs to dialogues, everything in Dostana was on-point. A great film with a hysterically funny plot.

3. New York (57%)

New York starring John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, late Irrfan Khan, and Katrina Kaif is a true-blue entertainer. A thrilling revenge drama that keeps the audience hooked until the climax. John's character eventually turns evil in the end and destroys his family life. New York is directed by Kabir Khan, this film is a must-watch for its sheer performance by the ensemble cast.

4. Wazir (56%)

Even though John Abraham's role in Bejoy Nambiar's movie was short-lived, but it is a memorable one. John was back in his cop avatar. He played Farhan Akhtar's friend SP Vijay in Wazir. The story of Wazir is highly gripping and will give you an edge over the seat experience for its lavishly shot action and chase sequences.

5. Force 2 (55%)

After delivering a blockbuster in the form of Force, John and his team were back with the second edition of the film titled Force 2 in 2016. Force 2 is an action thriller starring John Abraham and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. A story about a cop and his over smart enemy who outshined him every time he tries to catch him.

