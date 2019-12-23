Farhan Akhtar's Trainer Darrell Foster Reveals What The Actor Did To Get The Toofan Look

Farhan Akhtar recently unveiled the first look from his much-awaited project, Toofan and the fans of the actor have gone gaga over the look of his character. According to the poster, the project looks extremely promising and with the intense feel to its poster, the film can be deemed under one of the most-looked-forward-to films of the year, 2020. The film is directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra and Akhtar is going to be seen playing a prominent role in the film as a boxer in the upcoming film.

In the first look, his fully toned body looks amazing and reportedly, an excessive amount of work has been invested in giving Farhan the current flawless body. Darrell Foster is the man behind Farhan’s body and after looking at his mentoring, life coaching, fighting and fitness expertise will not be a task for him. He has over 20 years of experience and has already trained with the celebrities of Hollywood like Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Virginia Madsen. Read more to know about Darrell Foster’s views on training with Farhan Akhtar.

Darell Foster's views on training with Farhan Akhtar

While having a conversation with a news publication, Darell opened about his experience while training Farhan. The trainer said he believes in teaching one how to fight for real. So for the character, he needed to train Farhan to become a world-class fighter and Darell says he could do the same with a kid too. He feels that one can play cricket, baseball or soccer but they certainly can't play boxing. According to Foster, his role is to give his clients the right direction and with the minimum amount of guidelines just explain the essence of the emotions that are needed to combine with action.

