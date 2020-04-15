Farhan Akhtar, son of writer and lyricist, Javed Akhtar, is one of the finest actors and filmmakers in Bollywood today. The father-son duo has always shared a very special relationship. Farhan Akhtar has often been spotted posting adorable pictures of the two together. Here are their pictures together and what Farhan has to say about his father. Read ahead to know more-

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar's adorable pictures together

During various interviews, Farhan Akhtar has said that he feels fortunate and proud to be celebrated as Javed Akhtar’s son. When asked about Farhan’s best memory with his father, he said that when you love and respect a person, it is very difficult to point out one best memory. He has learned many times about life, work, relationship, culture, etiquette, and language, from his father, he added. Farhan also said that he will keep learning from his father and he couldn’t have asked for a better person to be his father.

On the occasion of Javed Akhar’s 75th birthday, a photo exhibition was set up that showcased the life of Javed Akhtar. When Farhan Akhtar was asked about how he felt after seeing old pictures of him and his father, Farhan Akhtar said that when he saw those pictures with his father, it took him back to that time and it reminded him of his childhood. There were a few pictures of Farhan and Zoya sitting on Javed Akhtar’s lap, that brought back memories of a photoshoot in their house, added Farhan. It was a different time and it makes you feel good, said Farhan Akhtar. The actor has been close to his father since his childhood.

This is a video that Farhan Akhtar posted on his social media, wishing Javed Akhtar Father’s Day. Javed Akhtar is seen singing in the video. The actor captioned the picture, “There’s nobody like you pa. Love you. Happy Father’s Day. 😊❤️”

