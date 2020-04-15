Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' Is Based On A Real Life Story; Read More Trivia

Quick links:
Farhan Akhtar started his journey in the film industry as an assistant director in films like Lamhe and Himalay Putra. Since then, he went on to become a successful director, starting with Dil Chahta Hai, and a prominent actor, starting with Rock On. Farhan is best known for films like Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more.
Lucknow Central is one of the underrated films of his career. The movie was an interesting story of five jail inmates including Farhan Akhtar (Kishen), Inaamulhaq (Dikkat Ansari), Deepak Dobriyal (Victor Chattopadhyay), Rajesh Sharma (Purushottam Pandit) and Gippy Grewal (Parminder Trehan) who form a band inside the Lucknow Central jail. The movie showcased how music became an important part of every band member's life. Continue reading to know some interesting trivia about the film.
