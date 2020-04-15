Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' Is Based On A Real Life Story; Read More Trivia

Farhan Akhtar started his journey in the film industry as an assistant director in films like Lamhe and Himalay Putra. Since then, he went on to become a successful director, starting with Dil Chahta Hai, and a prominent actor, starting with Rock On. Farhan is best known for films like Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, and many more.

Lucknow Central is one of the underrated films of his career. The movie was an interesting story of five jail inmates including Farhan Akhtar (Kishen), Inaamulhaq (Dikkat Ansari), Deepak Dobriyal (Victor Chattopadhyay), Rajesh Sharma (Purushottam Pandit) and Gippy Grewal (Parminder Trehan) who form a band inside the Lucknow Central jail. The movie showcased how music became an important part of every band member's life. Continue reading to know some interesting trivia about the film.

Trivia of Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central

According to several reports, the film Lucknow Central is inspired by a real incident. There is a band called Healing Hearts, which was formed by prison inmates in Lucknow, that performs at various functions. In the year 2007, the then senior superintendent of the jail, V K Jain, decided to set up a band from Lucknow to participate in the annual event where inmates from different central jails across UP came together to showcase their talent. Funds were raised, and 15 instruments were bought for the annual event. Twelve men who were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder came together and were trained by Noor Mohammad, who was a prison guard. The band worked hard to give a fabulous performance on Republic Day, and since then, there has been no looking back for them. From private parties to weddings, the band became popular for all kinds of events. Also, due to demand, the band members learned to play the latest Bollywood hits. There was no shortage of bookings and sometimes they even performed out of Lucknow.

Another version of the famous song Kaava Kaava was previously used in the film Monsoon Wedding.

Qaidi Band released a few days before this film and was based on a similar concept.

Reportedly, Tahir Shabbir shot for the film in a role opposite Diana Penty. But, his role was eventually edited out of the film.

Kirti Sanon was signed for the film but opted out due to some undisclosed reasons.

The first film to make Ronit Roy and Farhan star together.

