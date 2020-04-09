Farhan Akhtar's 'Karthik Calling Karthik': Here Are The Popular Songs From The Film

Farhan Akhtar worked in the psychological thriller film Karthik Calling Karthik in 2010. He essayed the role of Karthik Narayan opposite Deepika Padukone. The plot of the movie was about Karthik, an introvert, and the various setbacks he faces in his life. However, one day, he receives a phone call from a stranger who promises to change his life. The movie did not perform well at the box office but the songs from the movie managed to impress the audience.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar Was A Part Of Few Movies In Various Capacities; Check Out The Movies

Songs from Karthik Calling Karthik

Uff Teri Adaa

Uff Teri Adaa was the most famous song from Karthik Calling Karthik. The song featured Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone. Uff Teri Adaa was one of the party tracks from the film. The song was written by Farhan Akhtar's father Javed Akhtar and the song was sung by Shankar Mahadevan. Uff Teri Adaa has received 14 million views on YouTube. The song released on September 22, 2012, on T- Series' YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Best Male Co-stars He Has Worked With, From Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Rampal

Hey Ya

Hey Ya released on April 20, 2011, on YouTube. The song was sung by Loy Mendonca, Shankar Mahadevan, Clinton Cerejo and was written by Javed Akhtar. Hey Ya was a romantic song from Karthik Calling Karthik. In the first scene of the song, Karthik Narayan (Farhan Akhtar) is trying to convince Shonali Mukharjee (Deepika Padukone) for a date.

However, after failing in the first attempt, Karthik Narayan keeps trying until Shonali says yes to him for a date. The song has received over 6.8 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Films That Won Him Several Awards In Different Categories

Jaane Ye Kya Hua

The song starts after Karthik Narayan and Shonali Mukharjee start staying together with each other. Jaane Ye Kya Hua was sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath who is also popularly known as K.K. His voice makes the song more beautiful. The song was written by Javed Akhtar and released on April 20, 2011.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Pictures That Will Leave You With Heart Eyes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.