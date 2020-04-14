Farhan Akhtar's Songs That Are Most Viewed On YouTube | Check The List

Farhan Akhtar has sun and featured in various songs that have gone to become immensely popular. Many of his songs on YouTube have views in millions. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's songs that have the maximum number of YouTube views.

Gallan Goodiyaan - 178 million views

The song Gallan Goodiyaan featured in the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The song managed to gain a massive Youtube viewership of 178 million. The song is crooned in the voice of Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh.

Khaabon Ke Parinday - 16 million views

The song Khaabon Ke Parinday features in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Kalki Koechlin. The movie released in 2011 and became an instant box office hit. The song Khaabon Ke Parinday has received 16 million views on YouTube.

Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya - 15 million views

The Farhan Akhtar song Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya released in 2018, and it was the first music video Farhan made after his divorce with wife Adhuna Bhabani. The song is written and sung by Farhan himself while the music composition is done by Farhan Akhtar and Rochak Kohli.

Farhan Akhtar's songs with 15 million views - Uff Teri Adaa

The song Uff Teri Adaa is from the movie Karthik Calling Karthik which saw Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone being paired opposite each other for the first time. The song is crooned in the voice of Shankar Mahadevan. The movie Karthik Calling Karthik released in the year 2010.

Tere Bin - 10 million views

The song Tere Bin is crooned in the melodious voice of Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghosal for Bejoy Nambiar's 2016 movie Wazir. The star cast of the film included Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and John Abraham.

Promo Image credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

