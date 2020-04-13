Farhan Akhtar Has Been As A Writer For These Bollywood Movies | Did You Know?

Farhan Akhtar is the son of famous Bollywood screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani and just like his parents, Farhan has also tried his hand at screenplay writing for a few Bollywood films. Take a look at these films where Farhan Akhtar acted as a writer.

Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001. The movie starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna as the three lead protagonists of the movie. The movie's plot revolved around the friendship of these three chracaters and how they make their way ahead in their life, their career, their relationship. Reportedly, Farhan wrote the movie based on his trips to Goa and New York along with his friend's narration of a story.

Don: The Chase Begins Again

Don: The Chase Begins Again was Farhan Akhtar's version of the original Don starring Amitabh Bachchan in the titular role. The 2006 Don was also a hit at the box office like its original. Farhan had written and even directed the movie.

Rock On

Farhan Akhtar did his acting debut with Rock On in 2008, but along with that Farhan also wrote the screenplay of the film. Rock On was instrumental in making Farhan win the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut as well. Rock On starred Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, Purab Kohli, Prachi Desai, among others.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was instrumental in making Farhan Akhtar win the Zee Cine Awards for Best Supporting Actor, International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Producers Guild Awards for Best Film and Best Actor in Supporting Role. The film revolved around the lives of 3 friends who decide to go for a bachelor trip after one of them gets engaged. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

