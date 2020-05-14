Farhan Akhtar And Other Bollywood Actors Who Are Writers

Many Bollywood actors are multi-talented as they surprise the audience and fans with something new and different time and again. Many stars try singing, choreographing, directing or even producing films. However, many of the stars have also tried writing and have written some amazing scripts or have contributed their bit to their films. Here are some Bollywood actors who are amazing writers.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the prominent actors and writers in the Hindi film industry, donning hats. With the film, Dil Chahata Hai, which released in the year 2001, he debuted as a director, producer, and writer. Although he did not act in the film, it was just the beginning of his bright career. Since then Farhan has produced, acted, directed, and written many Bollywood hit films. Some of the films that have been written by him are Don, Don 2, Rock On!!, Rock On 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Talaash, Dil Dhadakne Do.

Ali Fazal

The suave Ali Fazal gained massive popularity internationally after the release of his Hollywood movie Victoria and Abdul where he played the titular character of Abdul. Popularly known as Zafar from the Fukrey franchise, Ali also has a knack for writing stories. He has also turned director and writer with his untitled short film in which he will also be seen playing the lead role. Reportedly, the short film is under post-production and is expected to release by the end of this year.

Sumeet Vyas

The young and handsome actor Sumeet Vyas has worked in more than 30 films. The recent one was Veere Di Wedding where he was paired opposite Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sumeet's father had been a writer with NSD whereas his mother is a famous author. Sumeet Vyas has written popular web series including Tripling season 1 & 2 where he also acted in it. He has also written Bang Baaja Baarat and has co-written Vicky Kaushal's Love Per Square Feet which released on a popular OTT platform.

Vir Das

Actor Vir Das is a known stand-up comedian as well. Soon, he will be writing a family comedy based on crime and investigation. Reportedly, he has also bought himself a typewriter to be in the writer’s zone. He got inspired to write seeing a 100-year-old typewriter at the screening of his film 31st October in London. He has performed in more than 35 plays, over 100 stand-up comedy shows, eight TV shows, two movies and almost six comedy specials. Vir Das has written, directed and starred in many comedy specials.

