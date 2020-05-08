Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink: Popular Songs From The 2019 Movie

Farhan Akhtar collaborated with Priyanka Chopra for the movie The Sky Is Pink. The movie was an emotional drama and was based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary. The film also had some great songs that were loved by the audience. Take a look at some of the songs from Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink.

Songs from The Sky Is Pink

Dil Hi Toh Hai

The song has gained over 12 million views on Youtube and is sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh. Dil Hi Toh Hai song is composed by Pritam and written by Gulzar. The English lyrics are written by Nikhil Paul George. Dil Hi Toh Hai features Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra. The song released on September 21, 2019.

Nadaaniyaan

Nadaaniyaan is sung by Arjun Kanungo and Lisa Mishra. The music of the song is arranged and programmed by Sourav Roy. The guitar in Nadaaniyaan is played by Aditya Shankar Benia. The song released on November 8, 2019, on Zee Company Music's YouTube channel. The song features Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra. Nadaaniyaan is one of the beautiful songs from The Sky Is Pink.

Pink Gulaabi Sky

The song features Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim. The song has gained over 3 million views on YouTube and released on October 1, 2019. Pink Gulaabi Sky is one of the dance numbers from The Sky Is Pink. The song is sung by Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The piano and guitar are played by Gulraj Singh and Rhythm Shaw respectively. The clarinet and flute are played by Shirish Malhotra in the song.

Zindagi

Zindagi is sung by Arijit Singh and the lyrics are written by Gulzar. The harmonium in the song is played by Arijit Singh. The song has received over 933K views on YouTube. The song features Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim. Zindagi is one of the emotional songs from the movie.

