Farhan Akhtar's Multi-starrer Movies That Created Some Hype; See List

Farhan Akhar is considered as one of the versatile actors of the Hindi film industry. Popularly known for his singing and acting skills, Farhan is also a director, screenwriter and producer. Since his debut in Bollywood, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has created a niche for himself. In his acting career of more than a decade, the actor has done various movies in different genres featuring many stars in more than one film. Listed below are the names of Farhan Akhtar’s films that became quite popular around their release as well as featured an ensemble cast. Take a look:

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was an ensemble drama that revolved around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family. Featuring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Bose in the lead roles, the film showcased the problem everyone faces as an individual. The plot of the film revolved around Kamal Mehra (Anil Kapoor), who plans to celebrate his marriage anniversary on a cruise ship. However, he is on the verge of bankruptcy and is on medication to avoid seizures. The film also depicted the tale of Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra), who has always been a sidekick to her younger brother Kabir (Ranveer Singh). Though she becomes an independent woman with her business acumen, her husband and in-laws dominate her. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film was filled with bitter-sweet moments of acceptance and reunion.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a film based on friendship. The comedy-drama film released in the year 2011 and Zoya also contributed to the story of the film. The plot of the film revolved around three best friends (Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol) getting together after ages to do a few adventure activities. The film showcased how all three characters faced their fears and got out of their comfort zone by doing various adventure activities. Apart from the storyline, the film was also liked for the small poetry pieces that were aptly placed in different scenes. Apart from the trio, the film also featured Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Ariadna Cabrol in important roles.

Luck By Chance

Zoya Akhtar directorial Luck By Chance featured Farhan Akhtar and Konkana Sen playing the main protagonists. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences and it wasn't that successful at the box office. Zoya Akhtar's directorial debut film released on January 30, 2009. Farhan also contributed as a producer for the film alongside Ritesh Sidhwani. The plot of the film was about struggling actors who are trying to get a break in Bollywood. It also showcased the extent to which newcomers could go to try and become a big name and the way stardom changed people for the worse.

