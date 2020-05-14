Farhan Akhtar And Other Celebs Who Featured In A.R. Rahman's Songs

A two-time winner and a five-time nominee of Oscars, A. R. Rahman’s first soundtrack hit came in the year 1992 with the film Roja. Rahman's music led him to be noticed internationally also when he composed music for 'The Lord of War', 'Inside Man' and 'The Accidental Husband'. Rahman’s later notable tracks in Hindi movies include Rockstar, Raanjhanaa, Highway, and Beyond the Clouds. Take a look at some Bollywood actors who featured in A.R Rahman's songs.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar And Other Celebs Who Recited Poems During Lockdown; Read Here

Farhan Akhtar

The song Wako Naam Fakir is from the film The Fakir of Venice which released in the year 2019. The film features Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor and Kamal Sidhu in the lead roles. The film was screened as Opening Night Film in April 2009 at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. Songs and the background score for the film have been composed by legendary composer A.R.Rahman.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Emotional Numbers From His Movies; 'Der Lagi Lekin', 'Tum Ho Toh' & More

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and A.R.Rahman collaborated for the film Rockstar. The movie showcases love, friendship, self-destruction and loneliness. Ranbir plays the lead character of Jordan in the movie and shines like a true star. Songs like Naadan Parindey and Kun Faya Kun are considered as some of the best songs. Composer. A.R. Rahman’s magical music wove Irshad Kamil’s words in such a beautiful manner that fans consider this as one of the best musical scores to date.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's 'Positive' And Other Short Films To Watch Amid Lockdown

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and A. R. Rahman came together for the film Guru (2007). The film is a drama flick directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Mani Ratnam and G. Srinivasan. The film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a villager named Gurukant Desai and his life journey towards becoming the biggest tycoon in the history of India.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar Worked As Executive Producer For These Web Series; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.