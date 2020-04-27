Farhan Akhtar's 'Positive' And Other Short Films To Watch Amid Lockdown

During this time of the global pandemic, people are staying at home to flatten the curve. People have been resorting to various means to keep themselves entertained. Many have been turning to short films as their preferred mode of entertainment as these also provide an easy way for budding filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity. With the emergence of YouTube and other OTT platforms, short films have gained much popularity amongst the masses. Listed below are some short films to keep your sanity intact during these testing times.

Positive

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Positive revolves around a growing boy being disgusted by his life because of his father and goes to another country. But he returns to India after his father is diagnosed with AIDS. The film stars Krsh Chawla, Arjun Mathur, Boman Irani and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. This 17-minutes short Hindi film is based on AIDS awareness as a part of the Jaago series.

The Dinner

The short film by Neeraj Udhwani deals with the current status of relationships and redefining the concept of marriage. The film enforces the thought of giving a second thought before heading into anything. It also questions what one actually wants in a relationship for making it work. Writer-director Neeraj Udhwani is also known for other short films like Aamad and Rewind. He has also written the screenplay of Bollywood films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Dil Toh Baccha Hai.

Chutney

The film Chutney takes a sneak peek into the world of the common Indian middle class. Vanita, a middle-class housewife, meets Rasika and asks Vanita to teach her how to cook. Meanwhile, Rasika is seen flirting with Vanita’s husband. The ladies meet the next day leading to a conversation that uncovers some shocking secrets previously kept under wraps. Directed by Jyoti Kapur Das, the short film features Tisca Chopra, Rasika Duggal and Adil Hussain in the lead roles.

