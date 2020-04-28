Farhan Akhtar Worked As Executive Producer For These Web Series; See List

Actor, director, producer and screenwriter Farhan Akhtar was born to famous lyricist Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor began his career in films by working as an assistant director in films Lamhe and Himalay Putra. The actor made his directorial debut with the film Dil Chahta Hai in the year 2001 and the film won a National Award.

Later, Farhan Akhtar made his acting debut with the film Rock On!!, for which he won another National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi as a producer. He achieved further success with films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don 2, Wazir and Dil Dhadakne Do. Soon he also debuted on the OTT platforms and worked as an executive producer of many web series. Keep reading to know more.

Farhan Akhtar was an executive producer of these web series

Mirzapur

A shockingly violent revenge drama, Mirzapur is directed by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna while Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are the executive producers of the show. The series soon became much more than a tale of guns and curses because of its unexpected plot twists. An Indian crime thriller drama shot mainly in Mirzapur, it features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Divyendu Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in major roles. The web series revolves around the prevailing crimes, drug wars, gun fares, mafia politics, and lawlessness in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

Made In Heaven

Considered as one of the most successful Indian web series on Amazon Prime, Made in Heaven managed to point out the stereotypes of Indian society in a modern way. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin in the leading roles, the show touches on the topic of homosexuality in a subtle way. The makers of the show also included some intimate scenes between actor Arjun Mathur and Vikrant Massey.

Inside Edge

Amazon Prime’s first Indian original web series, ‘Inside Edge’ revolves around the fictional T20 cricket team named Mumbai Mavericks. The series starring Richa Chadda, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani, Vivek Oberoi and Angad Bedi lends an inside look into the politics and corruption that dominate this much-loved game. Selfish interests, conflicting ambitions, sexual favours, money, and deceit — all come together in this ultimate race for power.

