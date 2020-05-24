Farhan Akhtar And Other Actors Who Featured In Songs Penned By Veteran Lyricist Gulzar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has also featured in many music videos and worked with many celebrities throughout his career. One such celebrity that he has worked with is Gulzar, who is an Oscar-winning Indian film director, lyricist and poet. The veteran lyricist has also written many songs for movies. Here is a list of songs written by Gulzar that featured male Bollywood actors.

ALSO READ | When Farhan Akhtar Turned Cover Boy For Famous Publications | Checkout His Pictures

Bollywood actors who featured in songs written by Gulzar

Farhan Akhtar

Dil Hi Toh Hai is one of the popular songs from The Sky Is Pink. The song features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra. Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra's vocals make the romantic song sound soulful. The song has gained over 12 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's 'Rock On' & Other Films That Did Well At BO Because Of Its Music; See Here

Abhishek Bachchan

Kajra Re is one of the iconic songs from Bunty Aur Babli that features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Gulzar's song has gained over 70 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali.

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' & Other Movies That Focused On Male Camaraderie

Ranveer Singh

The song Sajde is from the 2014 film Kill Dil. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and it features Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra. Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra's on-screen pairing was loved by fans. The song released on YRF's YouTube channel and has gained over 17 million views. The music of the song is composed by the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The music video of Sajde released on November 24, 2014.

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sunny Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Other Bollywood Stars Shocked

Shahid Kapoor

The song is from the film Haider. The song is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and penned by Gulzar. The song released on Times Music's YouTube channel on August 21, 2014. Bismil's music director is Vishal Bhardwaj. The song has received 2.3 million views on YouTube. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Kay Kay Menon.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Enna Sona is one of the romantic songs written by Gulzar and sung by Arijit Singh. The song features Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Enna Sona is from the movie OK Jaanu. The song has received over 63 million views and is composed by A.R. Rahman.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.