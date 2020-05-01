Farhan Akhtar's 'Rock On' & Other Films That Did Well At BO Because Of Its Music; See Here

There are many movies in Bollywood that became a hit because of the songs. In fact, music has been an integral subject of the plotline of a number of Bollywood films. So, check out this below list of films that revolved around "music" as their main theme-

Also read | Shraddha Kapoor: How Did The 'Aashiqui 2' Star Land Her First Major Role?

Films that worked well at the box office based on their music

Rock On!!

Farhan Akhtar's Rock On was a hit film because of the hit songs that it carried. Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On was a movie based on four friends that reunited to relive their lives and past moments. They really had a great time singing along with their moments of glory as of the Rock band. Rock On!! also featured Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Prachi Desai. It was an Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial released in the year 2008.

Also read | Farhan Akhtar's Movies That Have Minted Billions At The Box Office

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is a multi-starrer that featured some talented actors of the Bollywood. Some of them were Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. Aamir Khan also lent his voice to the family dog, Pluto in the film.

The movie had a budget of ₹830 million and it earned over ₹1.45 billion at the box office which was a hit. Most of the songs of the movie were blockbusters and are still on the top of the hit songs playlist. Gallan Goodiyaan was one of its number one songs that always make the audiences shake their leg.

Also read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Has Many Peppy Numbers That Will Make You Groove

Gully Boy

Gully Boy was a Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, released on February 14, 2019. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. Gully Boy was also one of the best films of Ranveer Singh’s acting career. Ranveer plays the role of a local rapper named Murad while Siddhant Chaturvedi played the role of MC Sher. Gully Boy did great business at the box office and its songs are one of the strongest pillars for success.

Aashiqui 2

Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor is a romantic musical drama film which rocked at the box office. The story of the film revolves around the life of a popular singer who destroys his career because of his alcohol addiction. Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor both essayed their respective roles beautifully in the film.

The songs of the films are so relatable to the story and give you goosebumps. Aashiqui 2 has a very soulful jukebox which majorly made the film a blockbuster.

Also read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Rock On 2' And Other Sequels That Could Have Been Done Away With

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.