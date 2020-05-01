Farhan Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' & Other Movies That Focused On Male Camaraderie

Bollywood and Hollywood have churned out great movies in terms of varied content. Films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Chahta Hai, Kai Po Che, Hangover, No Escape, and many others have won the audience's hearts despite having an only male cast. Here are movies that focuses on the camaraderie between the male actors.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a film based on friendship. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the comedy-drama film released in 2011. The plot of the film revolved around three best friends (Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay) getting together after ages to do a few adventure activities. All three characters battled their fears and got out of their comfort zone by doing these adventure activities. The movie had a budget of ₹550 million and it earned ₹1.53 billion at the box office.

Hangover

The 2009 comedy film Hangover went on to become one of the biggest hits worldwide. The film also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and later inspired two sequels. The plot of the film revolved around three groomsmen trying to recall a wild night in Las Vegas and find their missing pal.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai released in the year 2001. The plot of the film revolved around three friends, their friendship and their life journey. The film was a huge box-office hit featuring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, amongst other actors. The movie also won several awards and is still widely popular for its dialogues and presentation.

The Great Escape

The Steve McQueen starrer film was a war movie directed by John Sturges. There were no featured female characters, even in supporting roles, even though the film was blockbuster. The film focused on the British soldiers' attempts to escape. Also, ironically, when the film was “remade” as Chicken Run, Aardman flipped the genders of the inmates to female.

