Farhan Akhtar's Girlfriend Shibani Dandekar Sings For Their Pet Jimbo

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been living together for quite some time now. They have been sharing their photos and videos on the internet through their social media handles. The couple can be seen immersed in their IG PDA and fans have been adoring the couple and flooding their comment sections with hearts and blessings. They have been constantly setting couple goals. Recently, Akhtar recorded a video of his girlfriend with their dog, which she posted on her social media handle. Read further ahead to know more about the story:

Shibani Dandekar jams with her dog

Shibani Dandekar took to her official social media handle and posted a video where she is lying on the floor with Farhan Akhtar's dog Jimbo. She is seen singing a song for the house pet, who seems to enjoy the jamming session. In the video, Dandekar can be seen wearing sports clothing and is showering her "Jam Donut" with hugs and kisses. Shibani Dandekar captioned the photo saying, "singing sessions with my boy #JamDonut .. love you Jimbo. 🖤" Here is the post by Farhan Akhtar's girlfriend:

In the video, Dandekar can be seen singing I Don't Do Love Anymore, which was recently seen in the web show Four More Shots Please. In the show, this song is made by Mikey McCleary and it features Medha Sahi. Fans of the couple have been flooding the comment section with hearts and praises.

There have been reports in the past that state that Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are in a serious relationship and are planning to get married this year. However, there has not been any official confirmation from either of them. Shibani Dandekar can be also seen bonding with Akhtar's children, which is evident from official social media posts by the couple.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which is made by Shonali Bose, and also features Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim. Fans are waiting to see their favourite couple tie the knot and are hoping that they get to see this year. Fans are also waiting eagerly for the actor's next film, where he will be working with Om Prakash Mehra.

