Farhan Akhtar Shares Special Post To Mark 2nd Anniversary With Shibani, Says '730 Not Out'

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed many stars falling head-over-heels in love with their significant others. One such couple is Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s relationship has been one of the most-discussed love affairs of Bollywood in recent times. From making several public appearances together to sharing 'aww-some' pictures on social media with each other, Farhan and Shibani have managed to impress masses with their sizzling chemistry. Recently Farhan shared pictures on social media to mark two years of relationship with Shibani.

Farhan and Shibani celebrate two years of togetherness

On completing two years of togetherness, Farhan took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable photo with Shibani Dandekar, in which Shibani can be seen leaning on Akhtar, posing for a happy picture. While Farhan looks stunning in a white printed shirt, brown trousers and a dark green jacket, Shibani looks mesmerising in a black bralette, which is complemented with green printed pants and a matching dark green jacket. Take a look at the picture shared by Farhan:

This comes after Farhan Akhtar posted a loved-up picture with Shibani Dandekar, sending his valentine wishes to his lady love. As seen in the picture shared, Shibani can be seen resting on Farhan's knee, donning a printed-ankle length gown, which is teamed with a jacket. With the picture shared, Farhan wrote, "If you want to be my valentine raise your hand.. 😬❤️😘😘 @shibanidandekar love ya". Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shibani Dandekar, too, posted the same picture on her social media handle. With the picture shared, Dandekar wrote, "Love you bro ❤️ #Repost @faroutakhtar"

(Promo image source: Farhan Akhtar Instagram)

