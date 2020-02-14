The Debate
Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani Celebrate Daughter's Birthday, Pen Sweet Notes As Celebs Wish

Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani celebrated their daughter Akira's birthday. They penned notes, sending love and a message for teenage as celebs wished her.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Farhan

Some of the ex-couples of the film industry have shown in recent years how it’s possible to maintain cordial relations even after a split. Be it Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan or Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan, the former pairs are seen together spending time, many times, along with their children. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani too reunited recently as their daughter Akira celebrated her 13th birthday. 

READ: Karthik Calling Karthik Released 10 Years Ago; Here's Farhan Akhtar Starrer's Best Scenes

Farhan took to Instagram to share a picture of the birthday girl with her parents. The actor-filmmaker penned a sweet note for Akira, urging her to ‘live life to the max’ and pursue her dreams fearlessly. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star added that he and Adhuna were always going to be there for her and have her back.  

With Farhan set to play a boxer in Toofan, the youngster also struck a pose as a boxer to ‘bring on the teenage years’. He also shared how much she loved cake.

READ: Farhan Akhtar Turns Pap For Shibani Dandekar, Gives Internet A Sneak-peek Of 'Paradise' 

Here are the posts 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bring on them teenage years .. Happy birthday Akira. Love you more than you know.. @akiraakhtar ❤️❤️

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Adhuna also could not believe that their daughter had turned 13 and become a ‘fully fledged adolescent.’ She quipped how this phase features ‘strange creatures’ referring to ‘other teenagers’ but being confident that she will be able to bear the ‘terror.’ She wished Akira enjoys the adventures of the ‘wonderful’ teenage phase amid the changes. 

Here’s the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I can’t believe that you’re already 13 years old and a fully fledged adolescent!! #adolescence is a world filled with strange creatures.... other teenagers!🤣... but I think that you will be able to survive that terror.. 🤗 Only teenagers are allowed into this special realm, have lots of fun while you are there and I hope it is as wonderful as you are. Becoming a teenager is one of the few times in life that really big changes happen, enjoy the adventure that awaits you. May everyone around you fill this special day with love and laughter. Happy Birthday my darling @akiraakhtar I love you #alwaysandforever❤️ #myworld #birthgiver (12:02:07 - 5:39am)

A post shared by Adhuna (@iadhuna) on

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Riteish Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amruta Arora were among those who sent their good wishes to Akira. 

READ: Farhan Azmi Questions Uddhav Thackeray Again Raking Up Ayodhya Temple-Babri Masjid Row

READ: Farhan Akhtar's Trainer Darrell Foster Reveals How He Trained The Actor For Toofan

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
