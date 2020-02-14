Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani Celebrate Daughter's Birthday, Pen Sweet Notes As Celebs Wish

Some of the ex-couples of the film industry have shown in recent years how it’s possible to maintain cordial relations even after a split. Be it Hrithik Roshan-Sussanne Khan or Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan, the former pairs are seen together spending time, many times, along with their children. Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani too reunited recently as their daughter Akira celebrated her 13th birthday.

Farhan took to Instagram to share a picture of the birthday girl with her parents. The actor-filmmaker penned a sweet note for Akira, urging her to ‘live life to the max’ and pursue her dreams fearlessly. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star added that he and Adhuna were always going to be there for her and have her back.

With Farhan set to play a boxer in Toofan, the youngster also struck a pose as a boxer to ‘bring on the teenage years’. He also shared how much she loved cake.

Here are the posts

Adhuna also could not believe that their daughter had turned 13 and become a ‘fully fledged adolescent.’ She quipped how this phase features ‘strange creatures’ referring to ‘other teenagers’ but being confident that she will be able to bear the ‘terror.’ She wished Akira enjoys the adventures of the ‘wonderful’ teenage phase amid the changes.

Here’s the post

Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Riteish Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amruta Arora were among those who sent their good wishes to Akira.

