Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Enjoy Family Dinner Amid Wedding Speculation

With speculations of their impending wedding creating a strong buzz, Shibani Dandekar enjoyed dinner with Farhan's family and kids last night. In attendance were Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar and a few members from their extended family. Upon exiting the plush eatery, the Akhtar family along with Shibani stopped and posed for a few pictures.

READ: Javed Akhtar Says 'You Never Know' When Asked About Farhan & Shibani's Wedding

Farhan and Shibani enjoy a dinner date with family

There have been strong rumours about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar planning a 2020 wedding. While the couple hasn't made any announcement yet, Farhan's father and lyricist Javed Akhtar reacted to the speculations. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Javed Akhtar was surprised to hear the news, to begin with.

READ: Farhan Akhtar's Look From 'Toofan' Woos Hrithik, Varun And Other Celebs; See Here

He later revealed that he celebrated Farhan's birthday on January 9 and his son never mentioned anything to him. Akhtar then concluded by slipping in a tease and said 'children can be very secretive so you never know.' Talking about Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar called her 'sweet'. For those unaware, in a chat show, Farhan Akhtar addressed wedding rumours and made a witty comment leaving the fans confused. He said, "He said 'In April, We May'.

After some Instagram peek-a-boo, Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar took social media by surprise by posting a loved-up picture earlier last year. Ever since their announcement, the two have been spotted on several occasions, spending quality time with each other, friends and family. In one such occasion, Shibani was also papped chilling with Farhan Akhtar's kids and ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani.

Farhan Akhtar will next be seen in Toofan, which is an upcoming sports drama. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

READ: Farhan Akhtar Reveals The First-look Of His Character From The Film Toofan; See Pic

READ: Farhan Akhtar Shares A Pic Of His Training For Toofan, Girlfriend Shibani Leaves A Comment

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.