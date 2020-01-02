Farhan Akhtar Reveals The First-look Of His Character From The Film Toofan; See Pic

Farhan Khan recently released the look of his character from his upcoming film, Toofan. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of a boxer. The official release date of the film was also released with the post. The film is expected to hit theatres across the nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2020.

Farhan Akhtar shares exclusive Toofan image with his followers

Farhan Akhtar released an exclusive still from his upcoming film, Toofan, on his official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, Farhan Akhtar can be seen wearing a serious look on his face as he is inside the boxing ring. He can be seen wearing a blue jersey in the picture. The actor is carrying a muscular physique in the picture posted. A tattoo can also be spotted on his right upper arm. In the caption for the post, Farhan Akhtar has written a few encouraging words. He has written how when life gets harder, one is expected to get stronger. He has added that a storm (Toofan) will come up. He has also written about how he is happy to share the exclusive image with his followers as the New Year starts. He has mentioned that he hopes his fans like it. Have a look at the post here.

Farhan Akhtar has been focusing on his body transformation for his film lately. He has been following a rigorous diet and exercise plans to fit into the shoes of an athlete. His first look shows that his hard work has paid off. After acing the role of an athlete in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, he will be seen playing a different sport this time. The film Toofan is expected to be a hard-hitting drama which has been shot in real locations like the slums of Dongri and Gateway of India.

Film analyst Taran Adarsh had also shared the Toofan picture on his official Twitter handle. He can be seen talking about how the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag team is coming together again for the film Toofan. He has written about Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reuniting for this sports-drama. Toofan is also expected to star Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar.

#BhaagMilkhaBhaag team - #FarhanAkhtar and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra - reunite... First look of sports-drama #Toofan... Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar... 2 Oct 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/LTQUSXAr3k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Farhan Akhtar has a rep to protect?

Farhan Akhtar had recently posted a picture of himself working out on his official social media handle. In the picture, he can be seen picking up heavy weights. In the caption, the actor has spoken about how he has a reputation to protect. He has also added the hashtag “bts” in the caption.

