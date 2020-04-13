Farhan Akhtar's Popular English Songs From His Debut Album 'Echoes'

Farhan Akhtar has sung many songs throughout his career. His famous songs include Atrangi Yaari, Gallan Goodiyaan, Rock On and many more. Apart from his Bollywood songs, the singer has also made some English songs. He has also released his debut album Echoes. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's English songs from his album Echoes.

Farhan Akhtar's songs from his debut album Echoes

Seagull

Seagull is Farhan Akhtar's third single from the album Echoes. The song was originally written by Farhan as a poem 25 years ago. The guitar in the music is played by Frankie Chavez and the bass guitar is played by Roberto Dragonetti. The drums in the music are played by Nic Taccori. Seagull is one of the soothing songs from Echoes.

Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror released on September 21, 2018. This song is the first song that Farhan Akhtar released from his debut album Echoes. The song consists of a blend of soft rock orchestration and delicate melodies tinged with subtle psychedelia. Farhan Akhtar mentioned that Rearview Mirror is about passing on the sentiment of looking forward and embracing a change positively.

Why Couldn't It Be Me

Farhan Akhtar is seen singing Why Couldn't It Be Me in a studio. Why Couldn’t It Be Me is a powerful and emotive journey into pain, grief, and guilt. The actor wrote this song for children who died in the Peshawar attack. The song is produced by Tommaso Colliva. Why Couldn't It Be Me released on December 21, 2018, on Farhan Akhtar's YouTube channel.

Pain or Pleasure

The song is the fourth single from Farhan's Echoes. The actor mentioned in an interview that his debut album Echoes is the story of his life and a set of classic-sounding self-written songs. The album consists of Indian music and Western rock. The song Pain or Pleasure released on April 12, 2019.

