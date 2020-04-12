Farhan Akhtar's Best Scenes From 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Farhan Akhtar is a well-known actor, director, producer, and singer in the Hindi film industry. The actor made his directorial debut in 2001 with Dil Chahta Hai, and made his acting debut in 2008 with Rock On. Since then, he has received immense love and appreciation from critics and audiences for his performance in various films. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one such movie that was critically acclaimed and loved by fans. The July 2013 film was based on the life of Milkha Singh, a national athlete. The cast of the movie also included popular faces like Sonam Kapoor, Hikaru Ito, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pawan Malhotra, and Art Malik. Take a look at some of the best scenes of Farhan from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Best Male Co-stars He Has Worked With, From Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Rampal

Best scenes of Farhan Akhtar from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Image Credit- YouTube

In the scene, Farhan gets fascinated after seeing India's coat on one of his competitors. He asks him how did he get the coat. The other person says that if you want India's coat, you have to earn it by running and bringing glory to the country. Later, he spots the coat hanging on the wall and wears it to see how he looks in it. Meanwhile, his roommates come and call him a thief trying to steal that blazer. Their arguments soon turn into a fight and later the coach gives Farhan a tough lesson.

ALSO READ: When Farhan Akhtar & Hrithik Roshan Collaborated For Amazing Projects Over The Years

The song got a positive response from the audience soon after its release on August 22, 2013. The song is sung by the popular singer Shankar Mahadevan's son, Siddharth Mahadevan. The music is given by the well-known trio of Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. The lyrics of the song are penned by Prasoon Joshi and the music video of the song is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

This is the concluding scene where Farhan’s character has the last chance to break the record. The Pakistani coach also taunts him by saying it might be his last run, and the actor answers saying, “Dodunga Bhi Waise Hi”. This scene captured the nail-biting competition between Indian runner Milkha Singh and Pakistani runner Abdul Khalid. The scene ended showing Milka winning the race and the then PM announcing a one-day holiday to celebrate Milkha’s win in Pakistan. This day was marked as a glorious day in the sporting history of India.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Was The First Choice For Farhan Akhtar's 'Don'? Know Why He Missed Out

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Films That Won Him Several Awards In Different Categories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.