The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Released; Here's How Fans Reacted To The Singer's New Album

Music

Justin Bieber has been making the news with his new album 'Changes' and fans are loving it. Read on to know more about how fans are reacting to 'Changes'.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
justin bieber

Justin Bieber’s new album Changes is out now and fans know that it is dedicated to his lady love and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Over 20 thousand Indian fans have searched the album on Google today itself. The album is making the headlines for several reasons. Read on to know more about what the fans of the singer have to say about the album.

Fans react to JB’s new album ‘Changes’

Changes heavily focus on JB’s feelings for his wife Hailey Bieber. It has a total of 17 songs that the artist has penned, with several others for his wife. Yummy, All Around Me, Habitual, and That’s What Love Is talk a lot about the couple’s life, their ups and downs, and their undying love for each other. Here is what the fans are feeling about the Changes:

READ | Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Written Update Feb 13, 2020: Aliya Curses Roshni And Aman's Love

READ | Robert Pattinson Talks About His Most Common Movie Trope, And It's Quite Hilarious
 

READ | Sara Ali Khan Has THIS Advice For Her Fans On Valentine's Day 2020

 

READ | Peter Sarsgaard Opens Up About The Tone Of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman'
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE