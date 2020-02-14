Justin Bieber's 'Changes' Released; Here's How Fans Reacted To The Singer's New Album

Justin Bieber’s new album Changes is out now and fans know that it is dedicated to his lady love and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber. Over 20 thousand Indian fans have searched the album on Google today itself. The album is making the headlines for several reasons. Read on to know more about what the fans of the singer have to say about the album.

Fans react to JB’s new album ‘Changes’

Changes heavily focus on JB’s feelings for his wife Hailey Bieber. It has a total of 17 songs that the artist has penned, with several others for his wife. Yummy, All Around Me, Habitual, and That’s What Love Is talk a lot about the couple’s life, their ups and downs, and their undying love for each other. Here is what the fans are feeling about the Changes:

I’m just proud of this guy. The album deserves a congrats but who he is and all he has overcome to reach this moment... love you my guy. Proud of you! @justinbieber #CHANGES https://t.co/luYtfji1fC — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) February 14, 2020

Every 24 year old girl listening to #CHANGES bringing them back to when they were in love with Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/nJ6Ax8S3vc — kanyon merrill (@kanyon_merrill) February 14, 2020

Thank you for your album. You are great. You make me very happy. Maybe this twuit is incomprehensible. I don't know much English. The important thing is that I love you too much through your songs, you make many people very happy. @justinbieber #CHANGES — Fany (@Fany68488033) February 14, 2020

That’s what love is makes me so emotional...he’s really found true love and feels so happy to be with hailey❤️🥺 @justinbieber #ChangesOutNow — #CHANGESOUTNOW (@loveforjusttin) February 14, 2020

