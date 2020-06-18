Farhan Akhtar expresses gratitude and respect to Indian army as 'Lakshya' clocks 16 years

As the 2004 war drama, Lakshya clocked 16 years of release on June 18, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar shared a post on social media to commemorate the special occasion. The actor who was the director of the film paid a tribute to the Indian Army for their support and also penned a note about the film. In the post, the actor mentioned that the film was beyond experience for him and the people who created it.

Farhan Akhtar celebrates 16 years of Lakshya

Farhan shared the poster of the film that showed the main leads including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, and Hrithik Roshan. The poster read that “it took him 24 years and 18000 feet to find himself.” While captioning the post, the actor penned the famous song from the film Kandhon Se Milte Hain Kandhe. He further offered his respect and gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support.

कन्धों से मिलते हैं कन्धे

क़दमों से क़दम मिलते हैं

हम चलते हैं जब ऐसे तो

दिल दुश्मन के हिलते हैं



16 years of Lakshya... an experience that’s much more than a film to me and all who created it. Respect & gratitude to the Indian Army for their inspiration and their support. pic.twitter.com/OcipfKDOVY — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 18, 2020

The film showcases Karan (Hrithik) who leeches off of his father's business and lives a lazy lifestyle. However, upon watching an action movie, he and some friends decide to enlist in the army, only to decide halfway through the course that it is too much for them. This decision costs Karan the respect of his family and lover, so he resolves to return to the army and prove his resilience. Preity Zinta played the role of a journalist in the film. Lakshya was Farhan Akhtar’s second venture after his hit directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, after the massive success of sports biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have another sports entertainer lined up. Toofan is a story of a boxer portrayed by Farhan Akhtar. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor has undergone intense boxing training and has been dedicated to perfecting the character. Earlier in an interview, the director spoke about the film and said that it is about a beautiful, heartfelt love story that happens to be about boxing. The film featuring Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar in important roles is slated to hit the big screens on October 2, 2020.

