Hrithik Roshan's Lakshya And Other Films That Were Based On The Life Of An Army Man

Over the years, Bollywood has covered a wide range of issues and concepts that need attention through well-made films. There have been a few films over the years that have spoken about army men and what their life looks like. Have a look at a list of such army related films here.

Films based on Indian Army

1. Lakshya

Lakshya is an action drama film released in the year 2004. The film revolves around a young man who is aimless in life and how he finds his passion in serving the nation. The film was directed by Farhan Akhtar while the script was done by Javed Akhtar. Lakshya starred actors like Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

2. Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty is a drama film released in the year 2014. The plot of this film revolves around a military man who is off duty but has to deal with a situation related to celebrity and sleeper cells. This film was written and directed by A R Murugadoss who was also the writer of the Tamil version of this film. Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

3. Phantom

Phantom is an action drama film which released in the year 2015. The film revolves around an army officer who has been stripped of his service. The film showcases his journey as he tries to regain honour. This film was directed by Kabir Khan who also contributed to the story of the film. Phantom stars actors like Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty in pivotal roles.

4. URI: The Surgical Strike

URI: The Surgical Strike is an action film released in the year 2019. The film revolves around the surgical strike that happened in India in the year 2016. The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. URI: The Surgical Strike stars actors like Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: Excel Movies)

