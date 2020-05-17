Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta Starrer 'Lakshya' Interesting Trivia: Read

Lakshya is a 2004 war-drama movie helmed by Farhan Akhtar and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in prominent roles. The plot of Lakshya features Hrithik Roshan essaying the role of Lieutenant Karan Shergill, who grows from an aimless young man into an army officer. Here is some fascinating trivia about Hrithik Roshan's movie, Lakshya.

Lakshya Movie Trivia

Lakshya features the highest crane shot ever for a feature film with a 24 feet Giraffe crane at 17.796 feet above the Tanlangla Pass in Ladakh, India.

All the flashback scenes in Lakshya features Hrithik Roshan wearing a wig. However, the actor first denied wearing a wig to get away with it.

After several years of the release of Lakshya when director Farhan Akhtar went to Indian Military Academy, 70% of the cadets told him that they joined Indian Military Academy after watching the movie.

After 14 years of break from scriptwriting, Javed Akhtar made his comeback again with Lakshya. I Am Azaad was previously the last movie that he wrote in the year 1989 before Lakshya.

Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan was first offered to lead role however he has to turn down the offer as he was busy shooting for Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

The vast majority of the non-speaking Army roles in the movie were filled by the real-life soldiers of 13th Battalion from the Punjab Regiment.

When Hrithik Roshan was asked if there was something he would like to change in the movie, he replied saying that he would change Preity Zinta’s hairstyle in the second half of the movie as he found it to be awful.

Arjun Rampal was first offered the role of Jalal Akbar.

The Drill Instructor at IMA, Subedar Srivardan, was, in fact, a real-life instructor who served in the senior-most infantry unit in the Indian Army: The Brigade of the Guards.

Amitabh Bachchan and Amrish Puri featured opposite each other for the last time in Lakshya.

Farhan Akhtar gave a completely new look to all his lead actors Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Lakshya was inspired by Karan Kapoor 1982 movie 'Vijeta'.

Adhuna Akhtar who managed the hairstyling for Lakshya recalls a harrowing time at the first-day pf shoot when Preity Zinta’s wig began to expand due to wind and temperature. At the end of the first day, both were in tears however they managed to make the look work in Lakshya.

Despite being the lead actor, Amitabh Bachchan only has 20 minutes of screen time in Lakshya.

Preity Zinta stated that Lakshya was her toughest movie in which she had featured in.

Farhan Akhtar also wanted to cast Hrithik Roshan in his previous movie 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

