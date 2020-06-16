Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' & Other Movies Based On Indian Prisoners; See List

Farhan Akhtar was last seen in 2019's Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra. The actor will next be seen in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan. The movie is currently in the filming stage. Farhan Akhtar has done films from different genres. His performance in Lucknow Central, which is based on the life of Indian prisoners, is widely appreciated. The film also received critical acclaim. So, here are movies based on Indian prisoners:

Movies based on Indian prisoners

Lucknow Central

The 2017 movie is helmed by Ranjit Tiwai and the film is co-produced by Nikkhil Advani, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and under the banner name Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. Lucknow Central features Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Virendra Saxena, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy, Gippy Grerwal, Inaamulhaq, and Rajesh Sharma.

The movie narrates the story of a man named Kishan Mohan Girhotra's life journey in prison and his dream towards becoming a musician. Farhan garnered widespread appreciation for his performance in the film:

Do Aankhen Barah Haath

Directed and produced by V. Shantaram, this movie features V. Shantaram and Sandhya in lead roles. Having a run time of 143 minutes, Do Aankhen Barah Haath revolves around Adinath, a young prison warden who takes the responsibility to rehabilitate six murderers and plans out on various activities with aims to teach them the importance of hard work. The flick revolved around ''open prison'' experiment. The movie bagged several awards and accolades including National Film Awards and Golden Globe Awards.

3 Deewarein

The 2003 movie helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor and produced under the banner name Metalight Productions features Juhi Chawla, Nagesh Kukunoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Ranganath in pivotal roles. The movie has a run time of 115 minutes and revolves around the life of three prisoners.

The movie premiered at several international events including the International Film Festival of Los Angeles. The movie was even nominated at the gala presentations. The majority of the movie's sequences were filmed at Musheerabad Jail in Hyderabad.

Sarbjit

Sarbjit is directed by Omung Kumar and the biographical drama got released in 2016. The flick features Aishwarya Rai, Randeep Hooda, Richa Chadha, and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the story of Sarabjit Singh, an Indian man who spent a total of 22 years in prison in Pakistan after he mistakenly crossed the Indo-Pak border. The movie received positive reviews from critics and the viewers.

