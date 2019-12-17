Gully Boy Out; Honeyland, Beanpole Make It To The Shortlist Of Oscar 2020

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 16, 2019, unveiled the shortlists for nine Oscar categories. India's official Oscar entry Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt couldn't make to the shortlist for the category International Feature Film. Fans from India got upset after the official announcement as Gully Boy was out the race for Oscar 2020. Reportedly, the nominations will be announced on January 13, 2019. The 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony is will be held on February 9, 2020. The international award function will air live on American Broadcasting Company (ABC). Check out which ten made to the shortlist for Best International Feature Film, listed below:

Shortlisted films for Best International Feature Film

Title of the film Country Genre The Painted Bird The Czech Republic War-Drama Truth and Justice Estonia Epic-Drama Les Misérables France French-Drama Those Who Remained Hungary Hungarian-Drama Honeyland North Macedonia Macedonian-Documentary Corpus Christi Poland Polish-Drama Beanpole Russia Historical-Drama Atlantics Senegal Ukrainian-Drama Parasite Soth Korea Black Comedy-Thriller Pain and Glory Spain Spanish-Drama

Apart from this, the other eight categories include Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Though the nominations are yet to be announced, netizens are sure that the Bong Joon-ho directorial Parasite has a higher chance of winning the titles this year. Check out their reaction below:

No one will be mad if Bong’s #Parasite goes on to win every single award it is nominated for.



There hasn’t been a film like it in a long time, one that created an enormous hype early on and then went on to live up to & exceed those sky-high expectations. pic.twitter.com/0yg06Fypx2 — CinemaClown (@CinemaClown) December 9, 2019

I knew that Bollywood's #GullyBoy will not make it to #Oscars shortlist! Better indian movies were ignored for this hyped movie. It wasnt that great..lol

Anyway, I am only rooting for the south korean movie #Parasite !!

I hope it wins!! Very deserving!!👍👏 — Niru (@PrinceGYfan) December 17, 2019

