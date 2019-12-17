The Debate
Gully Boy Out; Honeyland, Beanpole Make It To The Shortlist Of Oscar 2020

Hollywood News

Gully Boy is out of Oscar 2020 race. Read on to know which ten films grabbed the spot in the shortlist for the best International Feature Film.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
gully boy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 16, 2019, unveiled the shortlists for nine Oscar categories. India's official Oscar entry Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt couldn't make to the shortlist for the category International Feature Film. Fans from India got upset after the official announcement as Gully Boy was out the race for Oscar 2020. Reportedly, the nominations will be announced on January 13, 2019.  The 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony is will be held on February 9, 2020. The international award function will air live on American Broadcasting Company (ABC). Check out which ten made to the shortlist for Best International Feature Film, listed below:

READ | Not Uri, Gully Boy Or Article 15, This Venture Is IMDb's Top Indian Film Of 2019

Shortlisted films for Best International Feature Film 

Title of the film

Country 

Genre

The Painted Bird

The Czech Republic

War-Drama

Truth and Justice

Estonia

Epic-Drama

Les Misérables

France

French-Drama

Those Who Remained

Hungary

Hungarian-Drama

Honeyland

North Macedonia

Macedonian-Documentary

Corpus Christi

Poland

Polish-Drama

Beanpole

Russia

Historical-Drama

Atlantics

Senegal

Ukrainian-Drama

Parasite

Soth Korea 

Black Comedy-Thriller

Pain and Glory

Spain

Spanish-Drama

READ | Mammootty's 'Peranbu' Tops IMDb's Indian Films List, Beats 'Gully Boy' And 'Uri'

Apart from this, the other eight categories include Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film and Visual Effects. Though the nominations are yet to be announced, netizens are sure that the Bong Joon-ho directorial Parasite has a higher chance of winning the titles this year. Check out their reaction below:

READ | Gully Boy Out Of Oscars Race, Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Takes A Dig At The Makers

 

READ | 'Gully Boy' Fails To Make It To Oscar's Shortlist For Best International Film

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
