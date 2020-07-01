Farhan Akhtar Is A Complete Bollywood Entertainer And Here Are Some Reasons Why

Farhan Akhtar has been in Bollywood for a long time and has garnered a massive fan following. His films are loved by his fans and over the years, Farhan has given several blockbusters in various capacities. The actor is looked upon as one of the few complete entertainers in the industry due to his multiple talents when it comes to films in general. Here are some reasons that make Farhan Akhtar a complete entertainer in Bollywood.

Acting

It comes as no surprise that Farhan Akhtar is one of the best actors when it comes to his performances on screen. The actor has marvelled fans with his roles in psychological thrillers like Kartik Calling Kartik. His performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was also highly appreciated and was loved by fans tremendously. As an actor, Farhan Akhtar has chosen scripts that are unique and are quite different from generic films, therefore fans love watching him onscreen. Despite getting limited on-screen time in the film Dil Dhadakne Do, Farhan Akhtar made a huge impact with his dialogues and acting in general throughout the movie.

Direction

Just like acting, Farhan Akhtar chooses unique scripts when it comes to direction as well. Till date, the actor has directed huge blockbusters like Don, Don 2, Lakshya, Dil Chahta Hai, and so on. He is known for his unique style of direction and his immersive screenplay in his films which keep the audience hooked to the film. The story Farhan tries to tell as a director through his films is also often well-received and thus, he is praised for it as well. The Don series that he directed received immense praise from fans due to the twists and changes in the film's story. He was praised for Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya as well for bringing about a unique way of storytelling through cinema.

Singer

Farhan Akhtar is also a singer who reportedly also happens to write his songs himself. Over the years, Farhan has lent his voice to many films in the past. From Rock On!! to Wazir, the actor has sung for many of his films and has thus made the film viewing experience an absolute delight. Farhan Akhtar also has a few singles to his name which he has released in the past on his YouTube channel. He is praised often for his songs and the distinctive voice that he brings to certain songs.

