Farhan Akhtar Pens A Birthday Wish For Shibani; Says 'always Have My Shoulder To Lean On'

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar has turned a year older today, August 27, 2020. And to mark this day, beau and actor Farhan Akhtar took to his social media handle to share an adorable birthday wish for her. The actor also penned a sweet note for the birthday girl. Fans have also gone all out to wish the actor through the comment section.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akhtar shared a lovely post of them where they can be seen striking a pose and are all smiles to the camera. In the picture, Shibani can be seen leaning on Farhan’s shoulder. Farhan sported a black v-neck t-shirt along with black joggers.

He also completed the look with a grey bandana and a watch. Shibani, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black t-shirt along with a salmon pink skirt. She completed the look with a messy hairdo, well-done brows and natural makeup.

Along with the post, Akhtar also penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor. He wrote, “You’ll always have my shoulder to lean on. Happy birthday, @shibanidandekar .. love you â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, several fans and netizens also went all out to comment on all things nice. The post garnered several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users penned some sweet wishes for the birthday girl, while some commented on with lots of happy emojis. Take a look at a few comments from netizens below.

About the duo

Farhan and Shibani are currently living in together during the lockdown. The duo got into a relationship around two years ago. It has also been rumoured that the couple is expecting to get married this year.

Reports suggested that Farhan and Shibani were planning to tie the knot this summer, but had to postpone their plans due to the pandemic. Apart from that, Shibani and Farhan are among the many active celebrities on Instagram. They regularly keep sharing several updates about their professional and personal life. Recently, Shibani Dandekar shared a post on her Instagram handle where she and Farhan lie all exhausted in the boxing ring. Take a look at the post below.

