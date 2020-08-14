Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Lie All Exhausted In The Boxing Ring, See Picture Here

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram on Friday, August 14, 2020, to share a post-workout pic with beau Farhan Akhtar. The duo seems exhausted as they are seen lying down in the boxing ring after an intense boxing workout. Fans are stunned to know that the duo played against each other in the ring.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shibani shared a post of her and Farhan lying in the boxing ring. The duo can be seen lying opposite each other.

In the pic, Shibani can be seen sporting a grey top and black leggings. She can also be seen opting for a high bun and a pair of anklet socks. Farhan can be seen wearing a salmon pink t-shirt along with grey shorts. He completed the look with a bandana, boxing gloves and black shoes. Along with the post, Shibani also gave a shout out to their coach, Drew Neal. She wrote, “Leaving it all in the ring thanks to the best coach ever @drewnealpt”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, Drew Neal left a sweet comment on the post. He wrote, “Pretty amazing students also”. Apart from him, several other fans, netizens and friends of the duo went on to leave several comments on the post. Some of them went on to praise the duo for their fitness posts.

While the other lauded them for their adorable posts and love for each other. One of the users wrote, “Thinking which is more interesting seeing you guys doing duets or you guys knocking one another out...” While the other one wrote, “This is damn cool”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor often goes on to share several posts on her social media handle. Shibani often indulges in some musical activities during the lockdown. She is seen and heard recording covers from some famous artists. She also goes on to receive heaps of praise from fans and music lovers. Take a look at some of the music videos.

On the work front

Shibani will next be seen in Prasanth Varma’s That Is Mahalakshmi alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Jeffrey Ho and Sidhu Jonnalagadda in pivotal roles. The film is based on Mahalakshmi, a traditional girl who starts on a solitary honeymoon after her marriage is cancelled. The film is currently in its post-production stage.

