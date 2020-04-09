Times When Farhan Akhtar Turned Photographer To Capture Various Moods Of Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are often known as one of the adorable Bollywood couples on Instagram. Farhan and Shibani are quite active on their social media and usually post many pics with each other, of each other, and of their dogs as well. Take a look at some of the adorable snaps that Farhan Akhtar has clicked of Shibani Dandekar.

When Shibani was trying to scare their dog

The recent video that Farhan took of Shibani has her having a fun time with their young pup. The hilarious video shows Shibani Dandekar trying to scare their dog Jim but instead gets scared herself.

When Shibani Dandekar made healthy cookies

Amid the lockdown, many celebs are trying their hand at cooking and sharing the results on their social media for fans. Here Shibani shows off her 'baker side'.

Farhan Akhtar's photos show his perfect photography skills

Farhan Akhtar clicked a pic of his Jim and Jam, where he is referring to his beloved puppy and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Time when Farhan caught Shibani obsessing over her phone

Shibani Dandekar gave a glimpse of how she behaves when she is caught doing something she is not supposed to. Take a look.

Farhan's quirky post for girlfriend Shibani on her birthday

Farhan shared this adorable post of Shibani Dandekar smiling on her birthday. The actor captioned the post by wishing her all the reasons to smile and included a hilarious hashtag that said "#womenwhodontlook60".

Promo Image credit: Farhan Akhtar Instagram

