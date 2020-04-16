Farhan Akhtar Recites Famous Couplet 'Zinda Ho Tum' With Corona-twist Amid Lockdown, Watch

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has the best rendition of his famous couplet 'Zinda Ho Tum' from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He has shared a relevant message amid the current crisis through a video on his Instagram account albeit with a humorous twist to the couplet. He cautions his fans and followers to follow the guidelines set by the health regulatory authorities and the government through the words.

Have a look:

The Rock On! actor has been spending time under self-quarantine with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, his daughter Akira and his dogs Jim and Ty while under lockdown imposed by the Government to curb the rising number of the coronavirus infections in the city. Earlier on Sunday, Bollywood actors and couple Farhan Akhtar and his singer girlfriend Shibani Dandekar stepped out to buy groceries. The couple was spotted in Mumbai buying essentials when they were clicked by the paparazzi amid lockdown.

Wearing protection gear — mask and gloves, Farhan and Shibani were seen carrying packets of essentials in their hands including kitchen rolls, eggs, snacks, etc. They also stopped by to meet Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar to hand over some supplies.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The state government has now extended the lockdown until April 30 to ensure the safety of the citizens.

They have also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.

