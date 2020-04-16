Farhan Akhtar's Famous Songs That Are Vocalised By Shankar Mahadevan

Farhan Akhtar is not only a talented actor but he is also a great singer. The actor has sung many songs and collaborated with many music artists. One of the music artists with whom Farhan Akhtar has collaborated is Shankar Mahadevan. As per reports, Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie Toofan also has some songs sung by Shankar Mahadevan. Take a look at times Shankar Mahadevan vocalised for Farhan Akhtar's songs and gave us some memorable numbers.

Farhan Akhtar's movie songs sung by Shankar Mahadevan

Gallan Goodiyaan

Gallan Goodiyaan is one of the popular songs from Dil Dhadakne Do. The song features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and Farhan Akhtar, among other actors. The song is sung by Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh. The lyrics of the song are written by Farhan's dad Javed Akhtar. Gallan Goodiyaan has received over 178 million views and released on T-series' YouTube channel. The music director of the song is Shankar Ehsaan Loy. As per reports, the 4 minutes 48 seconds song was shot on one take.

Uff Teri Adaa

The song features Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone. Uff Teri Adaa is a popular party song from the movie Karthik Calling Karthik. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and is written by Javed Akhtar. The song has received over 15 million views on YouTube. The song starts when the characters of the film Karthik (Farhan Akhtar) and Shonali (Deepika Padukone) plan to go on a date for the first time.

Sapnon Se Bhare Naina

The song is from Farhan's movie Luck by Chance. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan. The plot of the movie is about Vikram (Farhan Akhtar) who wishes to become an actor in Bollywood. The song starts in the movie when Vikram goes for his acting auditions. The song released on Excel Movies' YouTube channel and has received over 2.4 million views on YouTube.

