Farhan Akhtar's Dating History, From Adhuna Bhabani To Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood, known for working in content-rich films that resonate with moviegoing audiences. The actor/singer is mostly private about his personal life. However, he has no issues with being open about his relationships and has already revealed who his current girlfriend is. The actor was also married for around 16 years before the relationship ended in 2016. Here is a quick look at Farhan Akhtar's dating history.

Adhuna Bhabani

Adhuna Bhabani got married to Farhan Akhtar in 2000 after a three-year-long relationship. The two even worked together during the shooting of Dil Chahta Hai, which was Farhan's first directorial debut. Adhuna was a hairstylist in the set and the movie also marked her own debut into Bollywood as a stylist. The couple also had two daughters, Shakya and Akira. After a 16 year long marriage, Farhan and Adhuna finally decided to part ways in 2016. The couple announced their divorce in a joint statement to the media and the two finally separated near the end of 2016.

Shibani Dandekar

After his divorce, Farhan Akhtar was single for a while. However, fans soon started to speculate that he was dating TV actor Shibani Dandekar. These rumours emerged when Farhan was spotted hanging out with Shibani. For a while these rumours were unofficial, but Farhan finally confirmed that he was dating Shibani in March of this year. In fact, Farhan even posted a picture online, where he could be seen holding hands with Shibani while the two of them sported rings on their fingers. Fans immediately congratulated the two actors for their engagement. Later in an interview, Farhan also revealed that he was thinking of marrying Shibani soon. He also confirmed that he had been dating Shibani for a year before making the relationship public.

