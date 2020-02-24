Farhan Akhtar Spotted At Ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani's BBlunt Salon; See Pics

Farhan Akhtar has been one of the most prominent figures of the Bollywood industry. He stepped into the film industry by working behind the camera and has managed to become one of the iconic Bollywood filmmakers. Farhan has also acted in some critically acclaimed movies Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rock On!, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

The actor was recently seen at his ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani’s BBlunt salon. Read more to know about Farhan Akhtar being spotted at Adhuna Bhabani’s salon.

Farhan Akhtar spotted at ex-wife, Adhuna Bhabani’s salon

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani got divorced in the year 2016. The two were married for 16 years and reportedly it was both their decisions to get divorced. But the two still share a special relationship even after parting ways. The actor was recently spotted at Adhuna’s salon, BBlunt.

He was spotted in a full black casual outfit. Farhan owned his cool look with a pair of black t-shirt and shorts accompanied by a plain black hoodie. It is not the first time Farhan was spotted at the salon. Before this, he was spotted at the same salon on November 19, 2019.

Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Toofan

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar unveiled the first look from his much-awaited project, Toofan, and the fans of the actor have gone completely gaga over the look of his character. According to the poster, the project looks extremely promising and with the intense feel to its poster, the film can be deemed as one of the most-looked-forward-to films of the year 2020.

The film is directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, and Akhtar is going to be seen playing a prominent role as a boxer in the upcoming film.

