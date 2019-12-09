Shibani Dandekar's Wish To Dino Morea On His Birthday will Give You BFF Goals

Shibani Dandekar started her career as a television anchor in American television. She later came to India and hosted a lot of shows and played several roles in the Hindi film industry. She was seen in Salman Khan’s Sultan as a news anchor and was also in the movie Shaandaar. Today, she is a recognised singer, actress, and model, apart from an anchor. She was also seen as a co-host for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to wish Dino Morea on his birthday. The way she wished Dino Morea gives goals to the best of friends to make a birthday wish.

Shibani Dandekar wishes Dino Morea on his birthday

Dino Morea turned 43 on December 9, 2019. He is recognised for working in movies like Happy New Year, Aksar, and Dus Kahaniyaan. Dino had quit Bollywood and is more of an entrepreneur today. He is the best of friends with many stars, one of which is Shibani Dandekar. She took to Instagram to wish Dino Morea in her own way. Here is what she said:

In the post, she wrote, “Take notes @thedinomorea this is how you do a bday post for someone that means the world to you!! none of that ‘insta story disappears in 24 hours BULLSHIT’!!! Timeline status for life!!! Waiting to see what you do next August! til then I’ll settle for being your FAVOURITE person in the world and the one YOU love the most! Right back at you D xx Happy birthday my Angelo! To another year of tea, cookies and singing songs together that you don’t know the words to 🙄 Love you #bff #2kidsinasandbox #offIgo #mouseandmonkey”. Shibani is seen wishing Dino in her own style. This shows the level of friendship they have. In the post, we can see both Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar dancing on the tunes of Hypnotize by The Notorious B.I.G. This Post by Shibani Dandekar is sure to give BFF goals to people.

