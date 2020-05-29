Apeksha Dandekar, Vishal Dadlani & Others Praise Shibani-Farhan's 'Shallow' Cover

Recently, love birds of B-town, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar added a video on their social media wall, in which they are seen crooning Bradley and Lady Gaga's Oscar-winning song Shallow from A Star is Born. Farhan Akhtar is seen playing his guitar, while Shibani is seen synchronising her vocal and piano tunes with him. Apart from fans, many of their industry peers, family and friends praised them in the comments section.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar shared a video on his Instagram wall, which also featured his lady love Shibani Dandekar. The video of them singing Shallow has garnered more than 300k views. Apart from the fans, Shibani's sister Anushka Dandekar also left a comment, which read, 'This is so good and so cute! Been waiting for it'. On the other side, in the comments section of their posts, singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, actor Pooja Hegde and Kirti Kulhari, and many others showered love on the duo. For the unversed, Shallow, written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, was nominated in the best original song category for the Oscars.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions too:

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in The Sky Is Pink which was directed by Shonali Bose. The family-drama also featured Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim. Fans are also waiting eagerly for Farhan's next film, Toofan, in which he will be working with Om Prakash Mehra. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor will be playing a boxer in Toofan and has been working hard prepping up for the film. On the other side, Shibani Dandekar was last seen playing a significant character in Amazon Prime Video's original series Four More Shots Please season 2. The star cast of the series also includes Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Bani J, Milind Soman, Prateik Babbar among many others.

Apart from the work, Shibani and Farhan are making headlines for their wedding rumours too. There have been reports that Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are planning to get married. However, there has not been any official confirmation from either of them. The couple is currently staying together amid nationwide lockdown and has been entertaining their fans with daily activities right from their home.

